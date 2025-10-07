Hulu’s “All’s Fair” Trailer Incoming: Ryan Murphy Unleashes a Legal Drama Powerhouse

The new female-centric legal show features a number of big name stars and Murphy regulars.

Love, money and power come to the forefront with the arrival of the first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new Hulu series, All’s Fair.

What’s Happening:

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s latest legal drama, All’s Fair , will arrive tomorrow, October 8th, at 8:00 a.m. PT. The trailer will likely also give us a release date for the new series.

In the series, a team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game—they change it.

The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

Produced by 20th Television, All's Fair will arrive on Hulu this fall, and on Disney+

A series of first-look images

