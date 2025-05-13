Hulu Shares First Look at New Star-Studded Ryan Murphy Legal Drama, “All’s Fair”
Set to premiere this fall, the new female-centric legal show features a number of big name stars and Murphy regulars.
Hulu has shared a first look at Ryan Murphy’s latest legal drama, All’s Fair, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close and more.
What’s Happening:
- First announced last summer, Hulu is showing off their latest from super-producer Ryan Murphy, All’s Fair.
- In the series, a team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.
- The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.
- Produced by 20th Television, All’s Fair will arrive on Hulu this fall, and on Disney+ internationally.
- Get a first look at All’s Fair in the two-minute teaser below.
“All’s Fair" First Look Images:
More Hulu News:
- Premiere Dates Announced for FX, Hulu and Disney+’s “The Bear", “Alien: Earth" and “The Lowdown"
- Hulu Shares First Look Images and Teaser for Season 2 of British Comedy "Such Brave Girls"
- New Hulu Documentary to Tell the Story of Iconic ABC News Personality Barbara Walters
- Onyx Collective Orders Edgar Ramirez-Led Pilot for Hulu
- Hulu Releases Official Trailer for “Nine Puzzles" Streaming Later This Month
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now