Hulu Shares First Look at New Star-Studded Ryan Murphy Legal Drama, “All’s Fair”

Set to premiere this fall, the new female-centric legal show features a number of big name stars and Murphy regulars.

Hulu has shared a first look at Ryan Murphy’s latest legal drama, All’s Fair, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Glenn Close and more.

What’s Happening:

First announced last summer, Hulu is showing off their latest from super-producer Ryan Murphy, All’s Fair .

. In the series, a team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.

The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

Produced by 20th Television, All’s Fair will arrive on Hulu this fall, and on Disney+

Get a first look at All's Fair in the two-minute teaser below.

“All’s Fair" First Look Images:

