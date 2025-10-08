Initial Presenters and Performers Revealed for the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Among those taking to the stage are Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, and many more.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has revealed a star-studded lineup of special guests to present, perform and honor this year’s inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – which will once again be streaming on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The initial lineup of presenters and performers for this Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been revealed, and they include: Beck Brandi Carlile David Letterman Doja Cat Elton John Flea Iggy Pop J.I.D Killer Mike Maxwell Missy Elliott Olivia Rodrigo Questlove RAYE Sleepy Brown Taylor Momsen Teddy Swims Twenty One Pilots

Additional special guests will be revealed leading up to the show date.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set to take place on November 8th, 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The ceremony will stream live coast to coast on Disney+ on Saturday, November 8th (5:00 p.m. PST/8:00 p.m. EST).

A primetime special with performance highlights and standout moments will air on ABC Hulu

As revealed earlier this year Bad Company Chubby Checker Joe Cocker Cyndi Lauper Outkast Soundgarden The White Stripes Salt-N-Pepa (Musical Influence Award) Warren Zevon (Musical Influence Award) Thom Bell (Musical Excellence Award) Nicky Hopkins (Musical Excellence Award) Carol Kaye (Musical Excellence Award) Lenny Waronker (Ahmet Ertegun Award)



What They’re Saying:

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation: “Each year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers. These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever."

