“Vampirina” and “Wizards Beyond” Stars Reveal All as the Two Shows Come Together for an Epic Crossover

Disney Channel has gone fully into the world of supernatural storytelling with two of its latest series, Vampirina: Teenage Vampire and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. And now, these two series will collide with a crossover event, bringing stars Kenzi Richardson (Vampirina) and Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie) together for a beloved Disney Channel tradition. We had the chance to talk to Kenzi and Janice about their roles in the series, what it's like becoming part of the Disney Channel family, and their off-screen friendship that’s now delightfully onscreen too.

Friendship On and Off Screen

Richardson and Brown’s bond first formed before cameras ever rolled on the crossover episode. “We actually joke about this, like, a lot," laughs Brown. “We'd already met each other before the crossover happened, and we got to really bond filming the episode of Vampirina and we just clicked...That is the description of our friendship — we met and we were like, that's my best friend."

This real-life chemistry carried into the ambitious crossover episode, evoking fond memories of Disney Channel’s classic mashups like That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana. “Literally felt like such an honor, especially since the cast was so incredibly welcoming and they had such a warm embrace," Richardson shares. “And hello, we're bringing back crossovers! Like, I was so happy for that. And the fact… I think...our shows are the first to bring that back...[in] live action."

Carrying on a Disney Legacy

As a new member of the Wizards universe, Brown counts herself lucky to work alongside Disney Channel royalty: David Henrie and returning guest star Selena Gomez. Their advice has been foundational: “They mainly always tell me to just stay true to myself. It's very easy to compare yourself to other people, and it's very easy to get blindsided by all the noise that's happening...regardless of what people say...stay true to your heart and just know that as long as you try your best, that's all you can do and that's all that matters."

Meanwhile, Richardson relishes her role as the live-action Vampirina, updating a popular Disney Jr. character for a new audience. “It's absolutely amazing," she says. “I love the cartoon. And I think all the lessons that all these little kids have learned from the cartoon have even come into my life, and I've portrayed so much of them into V's character as she is now. It still is the same characters that we all love and know, but it's in a bit of a new light and they're growing up and...making their way through all the challenges that they're going to face."

Fandom, Surprises, and Looking Forward

Both stars are fans of each other's work, keeping up with every episode. “I think Wizards, this season, has had so many twists and turns where I've been like, I have no words for this season, honestly," Richardson enthuses. “It is so, so good. And I think seeing the growth from you guys from season 1 to season 2 is absolutely insane and it's so beautiful."

Brown reveals an equal level of enthusiasm for Vampirina, binge-watching episodes and celebrating the show's catchy music. “I love the storylines that Vampirina has. The music is so catchy and I'm just so incredibly proud of them and I know everyone else will love it just as much as I do," she said.

With Halloween approaching, the supernatural themes of both shows feel especially timely. “My inner vampire has been coming out," Richardson jokes. “I am such a big night owl. I will stay up until like 3:00 a.m. and then wake up at the latest hours in the day. But Halloween, I am so excited for this year. I'm ready...But I will say Christmas is my go-to holiday. I am a Christmas superfan. And you'll see soon in our Christmas episode on Vampirina, Vee gets a little superfan too."

As the seasons continue and crossovers spark nostalgia for classic fans and new ones alike, Vampirina: Teenage Vampire and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place carry forward the Disney Channel’s enchanting torch, with fresh stories, growing heroes, and the kind of friendship that’s as real offscreen as it is onscreen.

You can catch all episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 beginning October 8th on Disney+, with all episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire following a week later on October 15th.