Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees on "American Idol"

The ceremony will return to Disney+ this fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2025 class of inductees on, of all places, tonight’s episode of American Idol.

During tonight's live episode of American Idol on ABC

The highly prestigious honor is a highly contested race every year, with fan votes and various musical professionals all rooting for their preferred nominees to be inducted.

To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The inductees are: Bad Company Chubby Checker Joe Cocker Cyndi Lauper Outkast Soundgarden The White Stripes Salt-N-Pepa (Musical Influence Award) Warren Zevon (Musical Influence Award) Thom Bell (Musical Excellence Award Nicky Hopkins (Musical Excellence Award) Carol Kaye (Musical Excellence Award) Lenny Waronker (Ahmet Ertegun Award)

The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 8th in Los Angeles, once again airing live on Disney+

You can watch last year’s ceremony in full on Disney+ now.

