Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees on "American Idol"
The ceremony will return to Disney+ this fall.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2025 class of inductees on, of all places, tonight’s episode of American Idol.
What’s Happening:
- During tonight’s live episode of American Idol on ABC, Ryan Seacrest was the first to announce the inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
- The highly prestigious honor is a highly contested race every year, with fan votes and various musical professionals all rooting for their preferred nominees to be inducted.
- To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
- The inductees are:
- Bad Company
- Chubby Checker
- Joe Cocker
- Cyndi Lauper
- Outkast
- Soundgarden
- The White Stripes
- Salt-N-Pepa (Musical Influence Award)
- Warren Zevon (Musical Influence Award)
- Thom Bell (Musical Excellence Award
- Nicky Hopkins (Musical Excellence Award)
- Carol Kaye (Musical Excellence Award)
- Lenny Waronker (Ahmet Ertegun Award)
- The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 8th in Los Angeles, once again airing live on Disney+.
- You can watch last year’s ceremony in full on Disney+ now.
More Disney+ News: