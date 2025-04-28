Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Inductees on "American Idol"

The ceremony will return to Disney+ this fall.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2025 class of inductees on, of all places, tonight’s episode of American Idol.

What’s Happening:

  • During tonight’s live episode of American Idol on ABC, Ryan Seacrest was the first to announce the inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

  • The highly prestigious honor is a highly contested race every year, with fan votes and various musical professionals all rooting for their preferred nominees to be inducted.
  • To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
  • The inductees are:
    • Bad Company
    • Chubby Checker
    • Joe Cocker
    • Cyndi Lauper
    • Outkast
    • Soundgarden
    • The White Stripes
    • Salt-N-Pepa (Musical Influence Award)
    • Warren Zevon (Musical Influence Award)
    • Thom Bell (Musical Excellence Award
    • Nicky Hopkins (Musical Excellence Award)
    • Carol Kaye (Musical Excellence Award)
    • Lenny Waronker (Ahmet Ertegun Award)
  • The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, November 8th in Los Angeles, once again airing live on Disney+.
  • You can watch last year’s ceremony in full on Disney+ now.

