Pixar Drops Second Episode of "Win or Lose" on YouTube

The episode follows Frank, the lovesick umpire of the big game.

Similar to what happened several weeks ago with the first episode, Pixar Animation Studios has posted the second episode of Win or Lose to YouTube, where it is available to all regardless of subscription status.

Pixar Animation Studios has debuted the second episode of their Disney+ Win or Lose, to YouTube, where it is available to all users of the platform.

, to YouTube, where it is available to all users of the platform. Win or Lose, Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original long-form animated series, follows the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team, in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode offers a look inside the off-the-field life of a character—a player, their parent, the umpire—revealing their funny, emotional and always relatable point of view in a unique visual style.

In the second episode, titled "Blue," we follow the events of the story through the eyes of Frank (voice of Josh Thomson), a middle-school teacher and the umpire for the local softball league. Though he lives his life from the sidelines, on the field, he never waivers. However, in his personal life he's guarded when it comes to social situations. When Frank reluctantly tries a dating app, he begins to entertain ideas of winning his ex, Monica (voice of Vyvan Pham), back. But then again, being vulnerable might be the wrong call.

For Disney+ subscribers, all eight episodes of the series remain available in full. This is the second episode Pixar Animation Studios has made available from the series, after debuting the first episode on the platform several weeks ago.

It is unclear at this time if they will do the same with the remainder of the series.

You can catch each episode of Win or Lose now streaming on Disney+.