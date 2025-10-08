Throwback Reunions Teased for "Dancing with the Stars" Dedication Night 2025

A blast from the past (or two or three) is coming to Dancing with the Stars next week.

Following last night’s Disney Week Dancing with the Stars.

As part of this theme, dancers will be joined by special guests.

While a full list of these guests has yet to be announced, a few teases have been put out there.

That includes word that Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel will be joined by none other than Bill Daniels.

Daniels played the iconic Mr. Feeny on the ABC sitcom.

On top of that, Fishel revealed that she'll be dancing a jive to the Boy Meets World theme song (although she didn't specify which of the show's four themes that would be).

Speaking on her Danielle with the Stars podcast, Fishel said of Daniels, “It’s really a dedication to Bill and the role he has played in my life and the role Boy Meets World has played in my life."

She also points out that Daniels is 98 years old — proving that age is just a number and you can do anything you really want to do.

Other Dedication Night Teases:

In addition to Mr. Feeny coming on the show, a Parent Trap reunion is in store.

reunion is in store. Elaine Hendrix announced that Lisa Ann Walter would be joining her.

The two starred in the 1998 film together but are also best friends in real life.

Of course, Walter also currently stars on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

Meanwhile, Dylan Efron hinted at something High School Musical related for his dance next week.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+, with episodes also available the next day on Hulu.