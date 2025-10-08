Throwback Reunions Teased for "Dancing with the Stars" Dedication Night 2025
Feeee-hee-hee-hee-heenay!
A blast from the past (or two or three) is coming to Dancing with the Stars next week.
What’s Happening:
- Following last night’s Disney Week, Dedication Night is up next for Dancing with the Stars.
- As part of this theme, dancers will be joined by special guests.
- While a full list of these guests has yet to be announced, a few teases have been put out there.
- That includes word that Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel will be joined by none other than Bill Daniels.
- Daniels played the iconic Mr. Feeny on the ABC series and is also known for roles on Knight Rider, St. Elsewhere, and The Graduate.
- On top of that, Fishel revealed that she’ll be dancing a jive to the Boy Meets World theme song (although she didn’t specify which of the show’s four themes that would be).
- Speaking on her Danielle with the Stars podcast, Fishel said of Daniels, “It’s really a dedication to Bill and the role he has played in my life and the role Boy Meets World has played in my life."
- She also points out that Daniels is 98 years old — proving that age is just a number and you can do anything you really want to do.
Other Dedication Night Teases:
- In addition to Mr. Feeny coming on the show, a Parent Trap reunion is in store.
- Elaine Hendrix announced that Lisa Ann Walter would be joining her.
- The two starred in the 1998 film together but are also best friends in real life.
- Of course, Walter also currently stars on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.
- Meanwhile, Dylan Efron hinted at something High School Musical related for his dance next week.
Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+, with episodes also available the next day on Hulu.