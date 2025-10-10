"Dancing with the Stars" Dedication Night 2025 Song List Revealed — Including Some Disney Connection Fun

Clearly you'll want to have the tissues ready this week.

Following a fabulous Disney Week, Dancing with the Stars has revealed the Dedication Night song list — including some more fun for Disney fans.

What’s Happening:

Dancing with the Stars Dedication Night is set for October 14, 2025.

Dedication Night is set for October 14, 2025. This special episode will see the celebrity dancers paying tribute to important people in their lives.

For example, we learned that Danielle Fishel would be joined by her Boy Meets World co-star William Daniels

The 98-year-old will be present on the dance floor as Fishel and her partner Pasha Pashkov perform a Jive to the Boy Meets World theme song.

theme song. But that’s not where the Disney connections end!

Elaine Hendrix is set to honor her Parent Trap co-star and real life best friend Lisa Ann Walter.

And while Dylan Efron previously seemed to tease something High School Musical for this week, he’ll be dancing to “Rewrite the Stars" (as performed by his brother Zac Efron and Zendaya) from The Greatest Showman .

. Finally, Robert Irwin (and partner Witney Carson) will pay tribute to his mother Terri Irwin with a dance set to “You’ll Be In My Heart" from Tarzan .

. You can see the full list of song choices and to whom they’ll be dedicated to below.

The List of Dancing With the Stars Dedication Night 2025 Songs Includes:

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik: Viennese Waltz to “Rescue" by Lauren Daigle, dedicating the routine to her mother, Maria.

Viennese Waltz to “Rescue" by Lauren Daigle, dedicating the routine to her mother, Maria. Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa : Viennese Waltz to “Daughters" by John Mayer, dedicating the routine to her father, Timothy.

: Viennese Waltz to “Daughters" by John Mayer, dedicating the routine to her father, Timothy. Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy : Contemporary to “Sparks" by Coldplay, dedicating the routine to her younger sister Izabel.

: Contemporary to “Sparks" by Coldplay, dedicating the routine to her younger sister Izabel. Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach: Contemporary to “Rewrite the Stars" by Zac Efron & Zendaya, dedicating the routine to his little sister, Olivia.

Contemporary to “Rewrite the Stars" by Zac Efron & Zendaya, dedicating the routine to his little sister, Olivia. Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov: Jive to “Boy Meets World" by Twenty Cent Crush featuring Phil Rosenthal, dedicating the routine to “Boy Meets World" co-star Bill Daniels (Mr. Feeny).

Jive to “Boy Meets World" by Twenty Cent Crush featuring Phil Rosenthal, dedicating the routine to “Boy Meets World" co-star Bill Daniels (Mr. Feeny). Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten: Foxtrot to “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" by Natalie Cole, dedicating the routine to her best friend and “The Parent Trap" co-star, Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy).

Foxtrot to “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" by Natalie Cole, dedicating the routine to her best friend and “The Parent Trap" co-star, Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy). Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold : Foxtrot to “Parallel" by Scott Hoying, dedicating the routine to his husband, Mark.

: Foxtrot to “Parallel" by Scott Hoying, dedicating the routine to his husband, Mark. Robert Irwin and Witney Carson : Contemporary to “You’ll Be In My Heart" by Phil Collins, dedicating the routine to his mother, Terri Irwin.

: Contemporary to “You’ll Be In My Heart" by Phil Collins, dedicating the routine to his mother, Terri Irwin. Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas : Contemporary to “Heal" by Jamal Roberts, dedicating the routine to her husband, Connor.

: Contemporary to “Heal" by Jamal Roberts, dedicating the routine to her husband, Connor. Andy Richter and Emma Slater: Salsa to “Jump In the Line" by Harry Belafonte, dedicating the routine to his daughter, Cornelia.

Dancing with the Stars airs live on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and is available the next day on Hulu.