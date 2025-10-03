Sacred Heart Gets a Refresh: New and Returning Faces Join "Scrubs" Reboot

A new influx of interns are coming soon to Sacred Heart

The beloved medical comedy Scrubs is coming back, and it’s bringing both fresh faces and familiar favorites to the halls of Sacred Heart Hospital.

What’s Happening:

Variety Scrubs has added nine recurring guest stars, including Vanessa Bayer ( Saturday Night Live , I Love That For You ) and Joel Kim Booster ( Fire Island , Loot ), promising new storylines and plenty of laughs for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

has added nine recurring guest stars, including Vanessa Bayer ( , ) and Joel Kim Booster ( , ), promising new storylines and plenty of laughs for longtime fans and newcomers alike. Vanessa Bayer joins the cast as Sibby, who oversees a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital, while Joel Kim Booster will portray Dr. Eric Park, a new attending physician at the hospital.

Returning to their original roles are Robert Maschio ( Cougar Town, Men at Work ) as Todd and Phill Lewis ( The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, The Suite Life on Deck ) as Hooch.

) as Todd and Phill Lewis ( ) as Hooch. The reboot also introduces a fresh intern class: Ava Bunn ( A Man on the Inside, Five Star Weekend ) as Serena, Jacob Dudman ( The Choral, The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die ) as Asher, David Gridley ( The Last Ship, The Rookie ) as Blake, Layla Mohammadi ( The Persian Version, Lioness ) as Amara, and Amanda Morrow ( Mirrorland, The Devil Wears Prada 2 ) as Dashana.

) as Serena, Jacob Dudman ( ) as Asher, David Gridley ( ) as Blake, Layla Mohammadi ( ) as Amara, and Amanda Morrow ( ) as Dashana. These new additions will join the returning cast of Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley, bringing the familiar Sacred Heart crew back to life.

Returning Scrubs alums Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners for the revival. Bill Lawrence executive produces through Doozer, alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

alums Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners for the revival. Bill Lawrence executive produces through Doozer, alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Braff, Faison, and Sarah Chalke also executive produce while reprising their roles, with Randall Winston serving as an additional executive producer.

The series is produced by 20th Television, with Lawrence working under his overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, which has coordinated to allow him to collaborate with his former studio partners on Scrubs .

. Last week, the original Scrubs cast reunited for their first table read

About The Scrubs Reboot:

JD (Zach Braff) and Turk (Donald Faison) scrub in together for the first time in years—medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Both new and returning characters navigate the halls of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and a few surprises along the way.

The series was ordered in July, with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke set to return as their original characters, JD Dorian, Christopher Turk, and Elliot Reid.

Bill Lawrence, creator of the original series, executive produces the new show alongside his fellow Scrubs alums Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra.

