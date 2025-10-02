It's a Space Emergency! The Trailer for ABC's "9-1-1" Season 9 Is Out, and It's Headed Where No 911 Crew Has Gone Before

In space, no one can hear you call 911. Unless, of course, you’re dealing with the crack 911 team of Athena Grant-Nash, Evan “Buck" Buckley, Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, and Howard "Chimney" Han. Today the ABC Network released the trailer for the ninth season of 9-1-1, and it looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun.

What’s happening:

The hit ABC drama series 9-1-1 is returning for its ninth season next week, and today the Disney-owned network released the trailer for this next batch of episodes.

is returning for its ninth season next week, and today the Disney-owned network released the trailer for this next batch of episodes. Apparently in season nine, the team goes into space, and we’re dying to find out why.

9-1-1 was created by Ryan Murphy (Glee) with Tim Minear (American Horror Story) and Brad Falchuk (Pose). It stars Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands), Aisha Hinds (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), and Kenneth Choi (Captain America: The First Avenger), and Jennifer Love Hewitt (I Know What You Did Last Summer).

Watch 9-1-1 OFFICIAL TRAILER: Premieres October 9 on ABC and Stream on Hulu:

Actor Peter Krause ( Six Feet Under ) also starred on 9-1-1 , but departed the series after its eighth season.

) also starred on , but departed the series after its eighth season. So far, 9-1-1 has inspired two spinoffs– 9-1-1: Lone Star (which ran for five seasons and ended this year) and 9-1-1: Nashville (which will also premiere next week).

has inspired two spinoffs– (which ran for five seasons and ended this year) and (which will also premiere next week). 9-1-1 season 9 premieres next Thursday night, October 9th, on ABC. It will also be available to stream via Hulu.

