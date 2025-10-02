Let Them Eat Hospital Cake: “Grey’s Anatomy” Celebrates Hitting 450 Episodes
The show’s current cast and crew were joined by creator Shonda Rimes to commemorate reaching another milestone.
Not many scripted TV shows are able to reach 450 episodes, so as Grey’s Anatomy reaches that milestone this season, they’re celebrating in style - with a huge cake sitting on a hospital gurney!
What’s Happening:
- The Grey’s Anatomy cake-cutting ceremony was held on the Los Angeles set of the series while production was underway for episode 450.
- Series creator Shonda Rhimes was in attendance alongside the Season 22 cast and crew… albeit without Meredith Grey herself, Ellen Pompeo, who now only appears on camera on the series periodically these days, though she does frequently provide narration.
- James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson are the two remaining cast members who go all the way back to the beginning of the series and still appear consistently as series regulars.
- The IV bag attached to the cake is a fun touch, but looking at it, I can’t help but wonder… was either the bag itself or what was in it at all edible or was it entirely decorative?
