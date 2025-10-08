The Sea of Monsters Beckons: Disney+ Shares Character Posters for Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Just a little over two months to go until the return of the popular Disney+ series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will make its long-awaited return to Disney+ in December, and to get fans hyped, a new series of character posters for the second season have been released.

What’s Happening:

  • In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.
  • Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.
  • Disney+ has released a collection of character posters, featuring six of the series’ characters, including:
    • Walker Scobell as “Percy Jackson"

  • Leah Sava Jeffries as “Annabeth Chase"

  • Aryan Simhadri as “Grover Underwood"

  • Charlie Bushnell as “Luke Castellan"

  • Dior Goodjohn as “Clarisse La Rue"

  • Daniel Diemer as “Tyson the Cyclops"

  • Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.
  • Return to Camp Half-Blood yourself on December 10th, 2025, when the new season premieres on Disney+.
  • Looking further ahead, Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry are the latest stars to join the ever-growing cast list for the show’s third season.
  • They join Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie as new season 3 stars, who are playing siblings Leo and Bianca di Angelo.

More Disney TV News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now