The Sea of Monsters Beckons: Disney+ Shares Character Posters for Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Just a little over two months to go until the return of the popular Disney+ series.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will make its long-awaited return to Disney+ in December, and to get fans hyped, a new series of character posters for the second season have been released.

What’s Happening:

In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.

Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

Disney+ has released a collection of character posters, featuring six of the series’ characters, including: Walker Scobell as “Percy Jackson"



Leah Sava Jeffries as “Annabeth Chase"

Aryan Simhadri as “Grover Underwood"

Charlie Bushnell as “Luke Castellan"

Dior Goodjohn as “Clarisse La Rue"

Daniel Diemer as “Tyson the Cyclops"

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.

Return to Camp Half-Blood yourself on December 10th, 2025, when the new season premieres on Disney+

Looking further ahead, Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry

They join Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie

