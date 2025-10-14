"Last Lands" Documentary Series from ABC News Returns for Two-Part Second Season This Week

A little over a year ago, the four-part documentary series Last Lands was presented by ABC News in partnership with Global Conservation. And now Last Lands is returning for a two-part second season beginning this Thursday, October 16th.

The two-part second season of Last Lands will stream on ABC News Live, Hulu, and Disney+ beginning this Thursday, October 16th. A season 2 trailer is viewable below.

will stream on ABC News Live, Hulu, and Disney+ beginning this Thursday, October 16th. A season 2 trailer is viewable below. The series is hosted by award-winning ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff and spotlights conservation efforts to preserve Earth’s most threatened ecosystems.

In this season, Woodruff will embark on a journey to locations in Central America (specifically El Mirador in Guatemala and Coiba National Park in Panama) “to learn how national parks act as sanctuaries, crucial to the health of the planet and a safeguard to endangered species."



Bob Woodruff: “It’s crucial to witness what’s happening to the world’s greatest parks; the threats to their land, forests, and seas are real. If we don’t act now, our children may never experience what we’ve long taken for granted. ‘Last Lands’ isn’t just about exploring these remarkable places; it’s about telling the stories of the people fighting to save them."

Season 2, episode 1 official synopsis: "El Mirador is a former thriving Mayan city, now hidden by a near-impenetrable rainforest. Woodruff ventures to see the ancient city through the eyes of its protectors: the park rangers who are risking their lives to save the rainforest at large and their heritage."

“El Mirador is a former thriving Mayan city, now hidden by a near-impenetrable rainforest. Woodruff ventures to see the ancient city through the eyes of its protectors: the park rangers who are risking their lives to save the rainforest at large and their heritage." Episode 2 synopsis: “Coiba National Park lies 15 miles off the coast of Panama. The island, previously home to one of the most notorious prisons in all of Central and South America, is now in the middle of the world’s largest shark and humpback whale superhighways. Woodruff documents the overwhelming beauty of this forgotten corner of the world and investigates the impact of cartels using the route to smuggle illegal products north."

