Vanished Into Thin Air: “20/20” Explores the Enigmatic Case of the McStay Family

Joseph McStay, along with his wife Summer, four-year-old son Gianni and three-year-old son Joseph Jr., went missing – seemingly vanishing into thin air. When investigators search the home, they find the family’s two beloved dogs unattended outside, rotting food on the kitchen counter, and clothes strewn across the floor.

The case soon garners international interest when the family’s abandoned car is discovered near the Mexican border. Years would pass with no new leads or information on this family of four.

