ABC News Live Partners with Global Conservation for New Four-Part Series “Last Lands”

Partnering with Global Conservation, ABC News Live will present Last Lands, a gripping new series spotlighting the global fight to protect our planet’s most threatened ecosystems.

What’s Happening:

The 24/7 streaming news channel ABC News Live is partnering with Global Conservation, the only international nonprofit organization focused on the direct protection of endangered national parks and Indigenous territories in developing countries, to create this new series.

The series showcases the vital work being done by Global Conservation, national governments, and local communities to protect the world’s last intact tropical forests and sanctuaries for critically endangered wildlife.

Hosted by award-winning ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff, the four episodes include: Indonesia: In the Coral Triangle’s Derawan Archipelago, illegal bomb fishing and turtle egg poaching are destroying centuries-old coral reefs and an idyllic tourism destination. This episode documents the battle to protect the area’s pristine marine life as Woodruff embeds with maritime police to expose the lawlessness in these waters. (Sept. 16th at 8:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 p.m. PDT) Ecuador: The Amazon rainforest now faces devastation from illegal gold mining controlled by powerful cartels and thousands of illegal miners, destroying national parks and Indigenous territories and polluting the rivers with cyanide and mercury. Bob Woodruff joins Indigenous patrols and government forces as they fight to reclaim their Indigenous territories and national parks from environmental ruin. (Sept. 23rd at 8:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 p.m. PDT) Cambodia: Cambodia’s rapid deforestation, which has left 30% of its forests destroyed in just two decades, takes center stage in this episode. Woodruff joins the government rangers and international special forces who protect one of the last intact national parks, tackling illegal logging, land clearing and wildlife poaching. (Sept. 27th at 8:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 p.m. PDT) Cameroon & Gabon: Woodruff goes in search of the last remaining forest elephants of Africa, over two-thirds of which have been killed in the last 20 years. This episode follows the dangerous journey to uncover the networks behind the poaching crisis and the efforts to save these majestic animals across Cameroon and Gabon. (Sept. 30th at 8:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 p.m. PDT)

Last Lands will premiere September 16th on ABC News Live, which is available on Disney+ Hulu