“IMPACT x Nightline” Takes a Deep Dive Into the "Skinny Shot" Craze
"IMPACT x Nightline – The Dark Shot: Counterfeit Weight Loss Drugs" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores the ever-growing black market of fake and counterfeit GLP-1s, the so-called “skinny shots."
What’s Happening:
- As name-brand GLP-1s like Ozempic, Moujaro, Wegovy and Zepbound continue to be popular, some who can’t get prescriptions or can’t afford the costly price of the name-brand drugs are turning to unlicensed online sellers.
- In this week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang talks with British reality TV star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace about the prevalence and dangers of counterfeit GLP1s on the black market.
- On the flip side, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania opens up about taking genuine GLP1s and why she “wants to take them forever."
- Additional new interviews include the following:
- Dr. Caroline Messer, endocrinologist and founder and director of Well by Messer
- Eric Zizelman, port director of Cincinnati Customs and Border Protection
- Anne Devaud, global head of product security at Novo Nordisk
- Nicole Johnson, special agent at Homeland Security Investigations and national program manager at IPR Center
- Katherine Eban, investigative journalist and author at Vanity Fair
- Eric Feinberg, vice president of content moderation, Coalition for a Safer Web
- IMPACT x Nightline – The Dark Shot: Counterfeit Weight Loss Drugs is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
