“IMPACT x Nightline” Takes a Deep Dive Into the "Skinny Shot" Craze

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline explores the ever-growing black market of fake and counterfeit GLP-1s, the so-called “skinny shots."

As name-brand GLP-1s like Ozempic, Moujaro, Wegovy and Zepbound continue to be popular, some who can’t get prescriptions or can’t afford the costly price of the name-brand drugs are turning to unlicensed online sellers.

In this week’s edition of the streaming-exclusive docuseries, Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang talks with British reality TV star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace about the prevalence and dangers of counterfeit GLP1s on the black market.

On the flip side, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania opens up about taking genuine GLP1s and why she "wants to take them forever."

star Dolores Catania opens up about taking genuine GLP1s and why she “wants to take them forever." Additional new interviews include the following: Dr. Caroline Messer, endocrinologist and founder and director of Well by Messer Eric Zizelman, port director of Cincinnati Customs and Border Protection Anne Devaud, global head of product security at Novo Nordisk Nicole Johnson, special agent at Homeland Security Investigations and national program manager at IPR Center Katherine Eban, investigative journalist and author at Vanity Fair Eric Feinberg, vice president of content moderation, Coalition for a Safer Web

