"A Thousand Blows” Returns: Hulu Shares Gripping First Look Images from Season 2

A premiere date for the second season has yet to be revealed.

Hulu has shared some first look images from the second season of Steven Knight’s A Thousand Blows.

Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty and Stephen Graham reunite as A Thousand Blows gloves up for its highly anticipated second season.

The critically acclaimed series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight returns soon on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

Inspired by the true-life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. One year later, Hezekiah's a shadow of the man he once was whilst Sugar Goodson is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death. Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond, to reassemble her gang and reclaim her crown. As always, Mary has a plan; one which will involve all those she holds dearest. And this time it's riskier than ever.

Returning for season two are Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, James Nelson-Joyce, Darci Shaw, Hannah Walters, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Jason Tobin, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Gary Lewis, Aliyah Odoffin and Robert Glenister.

Ned Dennehy and Catherine McCormack join the ensemble for season two.

The complete first season of A Thousand Blows is now streaming and you can check out Maxon’s review of the show

“A Thousand Blow" Season 2 First Look Images:

