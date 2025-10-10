A Bold Take on Superheroes Offered in First Teaser for Marvel Television’s “Wonder Man”

We're getting our first look at the newest Marvel TV series ahead of an expected December drop.

The first teaser for Marvel Television’s newest series, Wonder Man, has arrived – bringing with it somewhat meta commentary on the current state of superheroes.

begins with an interview with the fictional and reclusive creator filmmaker Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić) who is looking to reboot for the modern age. Perhaps addressing some real-life superhero fatigue, Kovak says that “everyone is tired of superheroes. Why go see them in the cinema?" As he says this, we see “vintage clips" of the original Wonder Man.

As Kovak offers a way to reimagine and revitalize Wonder Man, clips of excited viewers are shown, as well as a brief shot of a returning Ben Kingsley as failed actor Trevor Slattery.

The teaser ends as the interviewer asks “have you given any thought about casting?" and we get a shot of the show’s hero, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man, In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joins their ranks.

Additional cast members include Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Lauren Glazier, Josh Gad, Byron Bowers, Béchir Sylvain and Manny McCord.

director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing the first two of eight episodes. We know that the show is expected to be released this December on Disney+

