Cricket Green Needs A Friend: Hosts of Conan O'Brien's Podcast to Guest Star In Upcoming "Big City Greens" Episode
It is likely the episode will be part of season five, which is currently in production.
Further cementing its place in my heart as one of my favorite projects on Disney Channel, Conan O’Brien’s Chill Chums - Sona and Matt - are allegedly set to guest star in a future episode of Big City Greens.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, the usual banter between the chill chums - which includes Conan himself, his co-host, assistant, and New York Times Bestselling Author Sona Movsesian, and producer, questionable Disney Adult, and co-host Matt Gourley - revealed something that fans of Disney Channel’s Big City Greens are sure to love.
- While in the opening banter of their episode “Werner Herzog Returns," Sona and Matt revealed that they will be guest starring in an episode of the hit Disney Channel animated series in its upcoming season.
- They didn’t reveal much about their characters, just noting that someone at Big City Greens approached them after Conan allegedly rejected an offer to appear on the show.
- It is likely that their wildly absurd antics and dynamic is why they were sought out, and will likely be played upon in the episode - a perfect fit for the humor and sensibility of the series.
- In fact, the whole topic sent Conan into a rant about another animated series, Caillou, which could be seen domestically on PBS Kids before jumping to Cartoon Network.
- While they went wildly off the rails (standard for each installment of the podcast), we did learn that the episode that Sona and Matt will be featured in will likely arrive in 2027.
- Big City Greens just finished airing their fourth season earlier this year, though it premiered back in September of 2023. In that time, we also got the 100th episode of the hit series, the only Disney Channel animated series to hit that milestone aside from Phineas and Ferb.
- Production is already underway on the series’ fifth season, though we have no debut date at this time.
- Big City Greens, an animated comedy-adventure series, follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.
- Big City Greens is a big hit at Disney Channel and Disney+, with a record breaking four seasons (with a fifth on the way), interstitial shorts, and even a full-length feature movie - Big City Greens The Movie: Spacecation.
- You can find out more about the show over at our Big City Greens Archive.
- You can listen to the episode of Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend where Sona and Matt break the news to Conan below.
