"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Season Two Finale Arrives With Jaw-Dropping Revelations

Disney Channel has shared a brand-new featurette on its YouTube channel, giving fans an inside look at the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season two finale… and we’re getting emotional over it!

Selena Gomez and Janice LeAnn Brown break down the magic behind the episode “The Wizard At The End Of The World: Part Two" and share their behind-the-scenes stories from filming the episode.

In Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2, Episode 10, "The Wizard At The End Of The World: Part Two," Alex, Justin, and Billie race against time to stop Lord Morsus from fulfilling a dangerous prophecy. Amid the high-stakes magic and suspense, a long-held secret is revealed, shaking the trio and changing the course of their mission.

The two-part finale delivers a jaw-dropping twist: Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) is revealed to be Billie’s (Janice LeAnn Brown) mom!

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has embraced a normal, mortal life with his family—Giada, Roman, and Milo. But when his sister Alex brings Billie to his doorstep seeking guidance, Justin must rekindle his magical abilities to mentor the young wizard-in-training, all while balancing everyday life and protecting the future of the Wizard World.

