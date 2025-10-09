Disney Channel Magic Unleashed as Emperor Belos and Helen Battle it Out in Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short
It's strange but fun to see the evil Belos partaking in magical warfare with the comical Helen
Some of Disney Channel’s magical creatures go head to head in a vengeful battle in the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short.
- A new and festive Chibi Tiny Tales short arrived recently, pitting two magical creatures from Disney Channel’s animated catalog against each other.
- In the short, we find Helen from Kiff knocking a drink out of the hands of Emperor Belos from The Owl House watching it spill on the ground.
- Based on the icon on the cup, which is calling back to Flapjack from The Owl House, this is Palisman Blood presented in a playful way - a substance that the evil Emperor Belos needs to survive.
- As such, Belos tries to exact revenge on the comical character Helen, who evades his efforts before she inevitably challenges him to a dance battle - with our Disney Channel characters in the audience.
- As a fan of The Owl House, and one who believes that Emperor Belos is one of the most evil creatures in the Disney pantheon (and not just for Disney Channel shows), it is a little strange to see him in a cutesy dance battle - but it makes sense give the context of Chibi Tiny Tales.
- Check out the full short below.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- Helen comes from Kiff, which follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.
- The Owl House was a hit series on Disney Channel that wrapped back on April 8th, 2023. In it, we follow Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl who accidentally stumbles upon a portal to the Boiling Isles. There, she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting. Belos is the big bad of the entire series, and while we won’t spoil the fun - his villainous nature cements him as one of Disney’s greatest villains - tv series or otherwise.
- You can catch Kiff and The Owl House both streaming now on Disney+. New episodes of Kiff continue to arrive on Disney Channel.
