Get Game Day Ready with Hulu’s New Collection of “Chad Powers” Merchandise

Show off your "Chad Powers" style with a new collection of apparel and merchandise, now available online!

Fans of Hulu’s new football-focused comedy series Chad Powers can show off their love of the show with a new collection of merchandise – now available online!

What’s Happening:

Your new game day uniform just dropped with the release of the official Chad Powers collection! Show off your support for the South Georgia Catfish with a variety of apparel, from a jersey and hoodie, to athletic shorts and a T-shirt.

Other items available include a classic dad hat, a water bottle, a variety of bags, and much more.

Be sure to check out the entire collection at Shop Hulu

Chad Powers South Georgia Catfish Logo Hoodie – $49.95

Chad Powers South Georgia Catfish Logo Comfort Colors T-Shirt – $27.95

Chad Powers South Georgia White Football Jersey – $55.95

Chad Powers South Georgia Catfish Athletic Shorts – $59.95

Chad Powers Football's Greatest Catfish Stainless Steel Water Bottle – $39.95

Chad Powers South Georgia Catfish Gym Bag – $79.95

About Chad Powers:

The half-hour comedy series, which is produced by NFL duo Eli and Peyton Manning, is based off of a sketch created by Eli for ESPN

The video

The new Hulu series stars: Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers Perry Mattfeld as Ricky Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd Wynn Everett as Tricia Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson

Chad Powers is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ check out Ben’s review

