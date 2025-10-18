Get Game Day Ready with Hulu’s New Collection of “Chad Powers” Merchandise

Show off your "Chad Powers" style with a new collection of apparel and merchandise, now available online!
Fans of Hulu’s new football-focused comedy series Chad Powers can show off their love of the show with a new collection of merchandise – now available online!

What’s Happening:

  • Your new game day uniform just dropped with the release of the official Chad Powers collection! Show off your support for the South Georgia Catfish with a variety of apparel, from a jersey and hoodie, to athletic shorts and a T-shirt.
  • Other items available include a classic dad hat, a water bottle, a variety of bags, and much more.
  • Be sure to check out the entire collection at Shop Hulu or browse through a selection of items below.

Chad Powers South Georgia Catfish Logo Hoodie – $49.95

Chad Powers South Georgia Catfish Logo Comfort Colors T-Shirt – $27.95

Chad Powers South Georgia White Football Jersey – $55.95

Chad Powers South Georgia Catfish Athletic Shorts – $59.95

Chad Powers Football's Greatest Catfish Stainless Steel Water Bottle – $39.95

Chad Powers South Georgia Catfish Gym Bag – $79.95

About Chad Powers:

  • The half-hour comedy series, which is produced by NFL duo Eli and Peyton Manning, is based off of a sketch created by Eli for ESPN+.
  • The video, made by Eli and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for ESPN+, saw the younger Manning sib don a wig and prosthetic nose to go undercover as a walk-on for Penn State University’s football tryouts.
  • The new Hulu series stars:
    • Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers
    • Perry Mattfeld as Ricky
    • Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd
    • Wynn Everett as Tricia
    • Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny
    • Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson
  • Chad Powers is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Be sure to check out Ben’s review of the hilarious new series.

