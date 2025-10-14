“Abbott Elementary” Cast Member Lisa Ann Walter Has Her First-Ever Comedy Special Coming to Hulu
Plus, another “Abbott” actress is one of the producers.
Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter will be releasing her first-ever comedy special via Hulu next year.
What’s Happening:
- As first reported by Deadline, Lisa Ann Walter has signed a deal with Hulu to release a comedy special. Though Walter is a longtime standup comedian, with plenty of touring experience, this will be her first-ever special.
- The special was already recorded at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, PA and will be available sometime in 2026 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
- Walter directed the special herself, and the producers for it include another Abbott Elementary actor, Sheryl Lee Ralph, alongside Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman.
- Though the success of Abbott Elementary has elevated Walter to greater stardom, she has extensive experience in the industry as both an actor and a writer, appearing in projects like The Parent Trap and Bruce Almighty and starring in series she co-created, including My Wildest Dreams and Life’s Work. (personally speaking, besides The Parent Trap, I mostly identified the very funny Walter with Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds prior to the debut of Abbott).
