"Furious" Casting Update: Jake Lacy Joins Emmy Rossum in Hulu's Upcoming Liz Meriwether Drama Series
The series is inpsired by 1987's "Black Widow."
Hulu’s upcoming Emmy Rossum-headlining drama series Furious has cast Emmy nominee Jake Lacy in a recurring role.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is exclusively reporting that The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy has joined the cast of Liz Meriwether’s new Hulu series Furious as a series regular.
- The previous untitled series loosely based on 1987’s Black Widow is led by Emmy Rossum, who also executive produces the drama series.
- Liz Meriwether and Matt Olmstead write and executive produce, with Ron Bass, original screenwriter of Black Widow, also executive producing.
- 20th Television and Searchlight TV will produce.
- The series is set to follow Alice (Rossum), an FBI agent that uses secrets from a female serial killer’s past to catch her.
- Playing the role of Marshall, Lacy’s character grew up with Alice.
- Marshall, who is now sober and looking to get his life back, still cannot shake his feelings for Alice that stem back to childhood.
- Lacy joins previously announced cast members Lola Petticrew, Scoot McNairy, and Quincy Tyler Bernstine.
True Crime on Hulu:
- Now on Hulu, a new episode of IMPACT x Nightline will take views into the controversies of Charles Manson.
- Including an interview with Debra Tate, sister of actress Sharon Tate, the new special explores the crimes of Manson’s infamous cult.
- The episode also includes archive footage from Diane Sawyer’s 1994 interviews with Charles Manson, Leslie van Houten, and Patricia Krenwinkel.
- Hosted by ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman, “Evil: Manson Killers Freed?" is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.
Read More Hulu: