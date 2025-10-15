Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2025

Hulu heats up November with a powerhouse slate of new originals, returning favorites, and holiday treats. This month’s lineup is led by All’s Fair (November 4), a sharp legal dramedy about female divorce attorneys taking control of their careers; The Manipulated (November 5), a gripping Korean thriller about corruption and revenge; and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (November 13), which brings fresh scandal to the #Momtok universe. Other highlights include the Hularious special Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right (November 21) and National Geographic’s Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember (November 24), while holiday cheer arrives with a batch of Christmas classics returning to the platform.

Hulu Originals

All’s Fair - November 4

A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.

The Manipulated - November 5

Driven and compassionate, Taejoong is a model citizen who works tirelessly to make his dream a reality. Surrounded by a loving group of friends and family, everything is moving in the right direction for Taejoong until his kind-hearted nature betrays him. Suddenly arrested for the rape and murder of a woman he claims to have never met, Taejoong will have everything he loves ripped from him as he’s sentenced to life in prison. A shell of his former self, Taejoong’s life passes in a daze until a new inmate with a shockingly similar story tips him off to the fact that someone out there is framing innocent people. Fueled by an uncontrollable rage over everything he’s lost, Taejoong swears to find the people responsible and make them pay.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Season 3) - November 13

#Momtok is back, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future. The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift; trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur. When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #Momtok and #Dadtok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #Momtok for good?

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right - November 21

Filmed live at the legendary United Center arena in Chicago, Sebastian Maniscalco’s "It Ain't Right" goes all in on family chaos, aging, and the little things that drive us all nuts — with his one-of-a-kind, comedic bite.

New On Hulu in November

November 1

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41 (Discovery)

Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Discovery)

13 Going On 30 (2004)

13 Going On 30 En Espanol (2004)

13 Minutes (2021)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Knight’s Tale En Espanol (2001)

Bad Tidings (2024)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005) (20th Anniversary)

Bee Season (2005) (20th Anniversary)

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Casino (1995) (30th Anniversary)

The Collective (2023)

The Color Purple (2023)

The Color Purple En Espanol (2023)

Deck The Halls (2006)

Downhill

Epic (2013)

Eragon (2006)

Ever After (1998)

The Family Stone (2005) (20th Anniversary)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Happy Christmas En Espanol (2014)

The Heist Before Christmas (2023)

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)

The International (2009)

The International En Espanol (2009)

The Interview (2014)

The Interview En Espanol (2014)

It Could Happen To You (1994)

It Could Happen To You En Espanol (1994)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

The Jane Austen Book Club En Espanol (2007)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Julie & Julia En Espanol (2009)

The Juror (1996)

The Juror En Espanol (1996)

Joy To The World (2025)

Just Getting Started (2017)

The Last Duel

Last Holiday (2006)

Last Holiday En Espanol (2006)

Love Actually (2003)

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Neighbors (2014)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield

The Princess Bride (1987)

Ride Along (2014)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Season Of The Witch (2011)

The Sound Of Music (1965)

Tigerland (2000) (25th Anniversary)

Wish Upon (2017)

November 4

All’s Fair: Three-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point (2024)

November 5

The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

American Murderer (2022)

November 6

Bride Or Die

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6

One Piece: New Episode (SUBBED)

November 7

Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films (Hulu Original)

Lotería: The Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

November 8

2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (Livestream Beginning At 8pm ET)

November 10

Orion And The Dark (2024)

November 11

The Great North: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Made In Italy (2020)

November 13

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1

Fight The Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A

Secrets Of The Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

November 14

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14 (Discovery)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 19 (Discovery)

Murder Under The Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4 (Discovery)

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Death By Fame: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

November 15

Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 12 (Discovery)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14 (Discovery)

Drive-Ins And Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7 (Discovery)

November 17

Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1 (A+E Studios)

November 18

Armand (2024)

November 20

The Last Rider (2022)

November 21

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season 1B

November 22

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4–6 (Discovery)

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8–9 (Discovery)

Under Fire (2025)

November 24

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

November 25

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2

Taking The Stand: Complete Season 1

The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

Girl In The Attic

November 27

Toys And Colors Holiday Spectacular (2025)

November 28

Bride Hard (2025)

November 29

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5–8 (Discovery)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4 (Discovery)

November 30

The Assistant (2019)

The First Omen

HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere ( ABC

Living Proof: Special Premiere (ABC OTV)

Leaving Hulu in November

November 2

Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel (2022)

November 3

Fair Play (2022)

November 4

God’s Time (2022)

November 11

American Carnage (2021)

Gone in the Night (2022)

Wrong Place (2022)

November 16

My Old School (2022)

November 18

Black Ice (2022)

Consecration (2023)

November 19

The Last Rider (2022)

November 25

Alone Together (2022)

November 27

Katak the Brave Beluga (2023)

November 30

Shrapnel (2023)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

