Hulu Announces Release Date for New Sebastian Maniscalco Stand-Up Comedy Special "It Ain't Right"

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has been working his way up the stand-up comedy ladder since the late 90s, and now he’s about to release his seventh full-length special It Ain’t Right via Hulu. Today the Disney-owned streaming service announced the release date for the sure-to-be-amusing special.

. Previous specials for Sebastian Maniscalco have included Sebastian Live , What’s Wrong with People , Aren’t You Embarrassed? , Why Would You Do That? , Stay Hungry , and Is It Me? -- the last two of which were released via Netflix.

, , , , , and -- the last two of which were released via Netflix. Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right was directed by Paul Dugdale (Adele: One Night Only) and will debut on Friday, November 21st via Hulu, the Disney+ / Hulu bundle, and on Disney+ for international subscribers.

Straight from my hometown Chicago — ‘It Ain’t Right’ my new @hulu special premieres November 21st. pic.twitter.com/yir4ZcFQ3P — Sebastian Maniscalco (@SebastianComedy) October 14, 2025

