Hulu Announces Release Date for New Sebastian Maniscalco Stand-Up Comedy Special "It Ain't Right"

This will be the seventh special for the popular comic.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has been working his way up the stand-up comedy ladder since the late 90s, and now he’s about to release his seventh full-length special It Ain’t Right via Hulu. Today the Disney-owned streaming service announced the release date for the sure-to-be-amusing special.

What’s happening:

  • Hulu has announced the release date for comedian Sebastian Maniscalco’s seventh stand-up comedy special, entitled It Ain’t Right.
  • Previous specials for Sebastian Maniscalco have included Sebastian Live, What’s Wrong with People, Aren’t You Embarrassed?, Why Would You Do That?, Stay Hungry, and Is It Me?-- the last two of which were released via Netflix.
  • Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right was directed by Paul Dugdale (Adele: One Night Only) and will debut on Friday, November 21st via Hulu, the Disney+ / Hulu bundle, and on Disney+ for international subscribers.

What they’re saying:

  • Sebastian Maniscalco: “Straight from my hometown Chicago — ‘It Ain’t Right’ my new Hulu special premieres November 21st."

Did you know?:

  • In addition to his career as a stand-up comic, Sebastian Maniscalco has also acted in a number of films, including Green Book, IF, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Tag, and The Irishman. The 2023 HBO Max original series Bookie also starred Maniscalco.
  • In 2013 he co-wrote and co-starred in the semiautobiographical film About My Father with Robert De Niro.
  • Maniscalco has also hosted the MTV Movie Awards and performed at last month’s controversial Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia.
