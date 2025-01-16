Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2025

Hulu has revealed all of its February 2025 new additions, including new seasons of The Kardashians and Shoresy, new series A Thousand Blows, and the Sundance documentary SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius from Questlove. See everything coming (and going) on Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Docuseries – February 4

After a sheriff’s deputy finds a woman zip-tied and frantic on the side of the road in the Mojave Desert in 2012, authorities discover this may have been a grisly crime in pursuit of a suspected buried treasure. This discovery kicked off a years-long investigation that spanned sting operations, an international search, a prison break captured on cellphone, and a courtroom showdown between lead prosecutor Matt Murphy and the man authorities believed was pulling the strings in a twisted game of greed and violence — Hossein Nayeri. Set during the early days of medical marijuana, “Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert”is a gripping three-part docuseries told through intimate access inside the case and to those who lived a story unlike any other.

The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere – February 6

The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Docuseries – February 11

“Muslim Matchmaker,” is a new, eight-episode, 30-minute unscripted dating series from “Indian Matchmaking” creator Smriti Mundhra’s Meralta Films and ABC News Studios streaming just in time for Valentine’s Day. Matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady are on a mission — to help Muslim American singles find their lifelong partner while staying true to their faith. This duo isn’t messing around with modern dating apps and hook-up culture but instead swear by their cardinal “Rules of Three”: three dates, three months and three hundred questions (yes, you read that right!). From cringey first dates to moments of profound connection, Hoda and Yasmin support their clients in navigating the complexities of dating with the intention of marriage while staying true to their values and beliefs.

Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed) – February 12

Bia (Bruna Marquezine) is an aspiring actress who survives on small gigs in advertising campaigns and children's plays. Good-natured, intense, Leo, and free, Bia prefers drama to boredom. Between fleeting passions and small family dramas, she always draws charming and neurotic conclusions about herself and the world around her. “That is me now,” she often says, because like the world, Bia is always in motion. By her side is Victor (Sérgio Malheiros), her best friend and complementary opposite. Victor prefers a down-to-earth life, sees no problems in his relationship with no great emotions and sees beauty where Bia only sees monotony. When Bia and Victor's worlds collapse, each one goes on a private journey of rediscovery, certain that they are a safe haven for each other.

SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere – February 13

An examination of the life and legacy of Sly & The Family Stone — the groundbreaking band led by the charismatic Sly Stone — that captures the band’s reign while shedding light on the burden that comes with success for Black artists in America.

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete Docuseries – February 18

In the wealthy suburbs of Indianapolis, husband and father of three Herb Baumeister led a double life — businessman by day, serial killer by night. Throughout the 1990s, he targeted gay men, amassing a victim count possibly surpassing that of Jeffrey Dahmer. “The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer” is a four-part series that follows Hamilton County coroner Jeff Jellison as he launches a new investigation decades after thousands of bones were found in the woods behind Fox Hollow Farms, Baumeister’s stately home. Using new DNA technology, Jellison and his team work to identify the human remains, bringing long-deferred closure to victims’ families and unearthing unsettling questions about potential accomplices, missing evidence, and a key witness whose story keeps changing. Through never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews with those central to the story, this new docuseries explores how the murders went undetected and how Baumeister became the most prolific serial killer you've never heard of.

A Thousand Blows: Complete Season 1 – February 21

Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirbv) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), best friends from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), determines to destroy Hezekiah whose ambitions to fight in the West End threaten everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new.

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere – February 21

Chris Distefano is trying to be the best father he can be but nowadays, words speak louder than actions — so Chris is acting with the right intentions, but not always the right moves.

Shoresy: Complete Season 4 – February 26

"Shoresy" (Jared Keeso) explores life after hockey, and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs contend with the distractions of summer in Sudbury.

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Docuseries – February 27

When popular vlogger Ruby Franke is arrested for child abuse in August 2023, it quickly becomes one of the biggest trending stories in America. For years, the Frankes’ YouTube channel had documented a wholesome, happy family life, with 2.5 million subscribers tuning in at its peak. But happy families are rarely what they seem. As the cracks began to show, the family turned to counselor Jodi Hildebrandt for guidance – and rapidly found themselves trapped in a nightmare. Only the Frankes know what went on inside their home. This series marks the first time Shari and Chad, the Frankes’ two eldest adult children, and Kevin, Ruby’s husband, will share their story in depth on camera. With exclusive access to the Frankes, their friends and neighbors, and over a thousand hours of their YouTube channel’s unseen footage, “Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke” cuts through the social media reaction to explore the untold story behind the Ruby Franke case: part family tragedy, part coming-of-age narrative, part tale of our times about the perils of life lived online.

New On Hulu in February

February 1:

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Viz)

(Viz) Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED) (Viz)

(Viz) Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1 (Pocketwatch)

(Pocketwatch) MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1 (Pocketwatch)

(Pocketwatch) Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED) (Viz)

(Viz) Are We There Yet? (2005) (20th Anniversary)

(2005) (20th Anniversary) Are We There Yet? En Español (2005) (20th Anniversary)

(2005) (20th Anniversary) The Art of Self-Defense (2019)

(2019) Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

(2003) Billy Madison (1995) (30th Anniversary)

(1995) (30th Anniversary) Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

(2011) Date Movie (2006)

(2006) Diana and Roma's Magical Mermaid Tales! (2025)

(2025) Diana's Popstar Princess Adventure (2025)

(2025) Easy A (2010) (15th Anniversary)

(2010) (15th Anniversary) First Daughter (2004)

(2004) The Fortress (2021)

(2021) Fortress: Sniper's Eye (2022)

(2022) GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza (2025)

(2025) Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

(2011) The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

(2014) Hope Floats (1998)

(1998) Isle Of Dogs (2018)

(2018) Jack And Jill (2011)

(2011) Just Married (2003)

(2003) Just My Luck (2006)

(2006) Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

(2003) Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

(2004) Land of the Lost (2009)

(2009) The Last Song (2010)

(2010) Life or Something Like It (2002)

(2002) Man on Fire (1987)

(1987) Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

(2003) Monster In-Law (2005) (20th Anniversary)

(2005) (20th Anniversary) Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) (20th Anniversary)

(2005) (20th Anniversary) The Mummy (2017)

(2017) My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

(2002) My Name Is Khan (2010)

(2010) My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

(2006) Nightride (2021)

(2021) No Strings Attached (2011)

(2011) Nomadland (2021)

(2021) The Notebook (2004)

(2004) Our Beautiful Black Hair (2025)

(2025) Say Anything (1989)

(1989) The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015) (10th Anniversary)

(2015) (10th Anniversary) Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

(1991) The Switch (2010)

(2010) Taken (2008)

(2008) Taken 3 (2015) (10th Anniversary)

(2015) (10th Anniversary) Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

(2006) Thank You For Smoking (2006)

(2006) There's Something About Mary (1998)

(1998) Titanic (1997)

(1997) Total Recall (2012)

(2012) Touch Of Pink (2004)

(2004) Truth (2015) (10th Anniversary)

(2015) (10th Anniversary) 27 Dresses (2008)

(2008) Ultraviolet (2006)

(2006) Wendy (2020)

(2020) What Happens In Vegas (2008)

(2008) What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)

(1993) When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

(1994) When In Rome (2010)

(2010) William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)

(1996) Win Win (2011)

(2011) You Again (2010)

(2010) You've Got Mail (1998)

February 3:

New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Universal)

(Universal) Kill (2023)

February 4:

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Sistas: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Viacom)

(Viacom) The Oval: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Viacom)

(Viacom) Warning (2021)

February 5:

My Best Friend's An Animal: Series Premiere (National Geographic)

(National Geographic) In the Summers (2024)

February 6:

The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

(A&E) Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story (A&E)

February 7:

Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage (2017)

(2017) Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)

(2017) Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show (2013)

(2013) Beloved (1998)

(1998) Black Nativity (2013)

(2013) Brown Sugar (2002)

(2002) Fresh Kills (2023)

(2023) He Got Game (1998)

(1998) I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

(2007) Just Wright (2010)

(2010) Winner (2024)

February 10:

Another Round (2020)

(2020) The Atlanta Child Murders (2000) (25th Anniversary)

(2000) (25th Anniversary) Endings, Beginnings (2019)

(2019) Happy Valley (2014)

(2014) Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (1965)

(1965) So Undercover (2012)

February 11:

Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory (2023)

(2023) Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Omni Loop (2024)

(2024) Rise of the Footsoldier (2021)

February 12:

Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED) (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) The Pope's Exorcist (2023)

February 13:

SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Einstein Challenge: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) How Disney Built America: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) Married at First Sight: Complete Season 17 (A&E)

February 14:

Baggage Claim (2013)

(2013) The Fault In Our Stars (2014)

(2014) Great Expectations (1998)

February 15:

Cake Wars: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

(Discovery) Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 10-11 (Discovery)

(Discovery) Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 3-4 (Discovery)

(Discovery) Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 3-4 (Discovery)

(Discovery) Hidden Potential: Complete Season 101 (Discovery)

(Discovery) Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

(Discovery) The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

(Discovery) Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 7 (Discovery)

(Discovery) Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete Season 2 (Discovery)

(Discovery) My 600-lb Life: Complete Seasons 4-5 (Discovery)

(Discovery) My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 2-3 (Discovery)

(Discovery) NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 3-4 (Discovery)

(Discovery) Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 8-9 (Discovery)

(Discovery) Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 4-5 (Discovery)

(Discovery) Tanked: Complete Seasons 1, 5, and 8 (Discovery)

February 16:

The Night Before (2015) (10th Anniversary)

February 18:

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Bad Genius (2024)

February 20:

Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

(A&E) The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1B (A&E)

(A&E) The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) Have You Seen My Son? (2024)

February 21:

Chris Distefano: It's Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Things Will Be Different (2024)

February 24:

Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples (2023)

February 25:

Ghostlight (2024)

February 26:

Shoresy: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Big George Foreman (2023)

February 27:

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

(Hulu Original) Customer Wars: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

(A&E) The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

(A&E) Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 6 (A&E)

February 28:

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Finale (SUBBED)

Dead Money (2024)

(2024) Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (2015) (10th Anniversary)

(2015) (10th Anniversary) John Crist: I Got Questions (2015) (10th Anniversary)

(2015) (10th Anniversary) Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut (2024)

(2024) Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special (2024)

(2024) Sebastian Maniscalco Presents – Pat McGann: When's Mom Gonna Be Home? (2020)

Leaving Hulu in February

February 3:

Beans (2021)

(2021) The Beta Test (2021)

February 7:

Flee (2021)

(2021) Spencer (2021)

February 11:

Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday (2022)

(2022) Rogue Agent (2022)

February 14:

Oscar Peterson: Black + White (2021)

(2021) Venus As a Boy (2021)

February 15:

Titane (2021)

February 17:

Hold Your Fire (2021)

(2021) Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time (2021)

(2021) The Feast (2021)

February 18:

Spin Me Round (2022)

(2022) To Catch A Killer (2023)

February 24:

The Last Rite (2021)

February 25:

Watcher (2022)

February 28:

Moby Doc (2021)

(2021) The Big Scary 'S' Word (2020)

(2020) Savior for Sale (2021)

(2021) Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (2017)

(2017) Shit & Champagne (2020)

(2020) Show Me the Picture (2019)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.