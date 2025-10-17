"Dancing With The Stars" Is Changing For Good With "Wicked" Night

The DWTS couples are going to be dancing through life... and the ballroom!
The ballroom is going green this week as Dancing with the Stars heads to Oz for a night of performances inspired by Wicked.

What’s Happening:

  • On Tuesday, October 21, the competition takes a magical turn with “Wicked Night," as the remaining couples dance through life to beloved songs from the Wicked films.
  • Special guest judge and director of the Oscar-winning cinematic phenomenon and this year’s epic conclusion, Wicked: For Good, Jon M. Chu, joins the panel.
  • The spellbinding evening will also feature the world premiere of an exclusive clip from Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good, which will soar into theaters on November 21.
  • Plus, viewers can look forward to special video messages from the film’s star-studded cast, including Academy Award nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Bailey, and Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.
  • The magic continues with a show-stopping medley performance featuring “No One Mourns the Wicked," “Defying Gravity," “For Good," “Thank Goodness," “Dancing Through Life," and “What Is This Feeling?" from Wicked and Wicked: For Good.
  • After that, the couples will hit the dance floor with gravity-defying routines in a variety of styles, including Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Foxtrot, Jazz, Rumba, and Quickstep.

  • The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:
    • Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to “The Wizard And I" by Cynthia Erivo, featuring Michelle Yeoh.
    • Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to “What Is This Feeling?" by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
    • Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Jazz to “Dancing Through Life" by Jonathan Bailey featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Cynthia Erivo.
    • Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to “Popular" by Ariana Grande.
    • Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to “I’m Not That Girl" by Cynthia Erivo.
    • Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Jazz to “One Short Day" by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, featuring Michael McCorry Rose.
    • Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Contemporary to “Defying Gravity " by Cynthia Erivo featuring Ariana Grande.
    • Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Foxtrot to “As Long as You’re Mine" by Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.
    • Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform an Argentine Tango to “No Good Deed" by Cynthia Erivo.
    • Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Rumba to “For Good" by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
  • Fans can vote live during the simulcast in the ET/CT time zones. Online voting will be open to fans across the U.S., its territories, and Canada, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote by SMS/text (note: SMS voting is not available in Canada).
  • Votes from both Dedication Night and Wicked Night will be combined with judges’ scores to determine which couples may face elimination after two thrilling weeks of competition.
  • The enchanting evening will be simulcast LIVE across ABC and Disney+, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

 

