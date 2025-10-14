Danielle Fishel Reveals Growing "Boy Meets World" Reunion for "Dancing With the Stars" Dedication Night

With Danielle Fishel set to pay tribute to WIlliam Daniels on tomorrow’s Dancing with the Stars Dedication Nights, it looks like several other Boy Meets World co-stars will be on hand to cheer her on.

What’s Happening:

Last week, Dancing with the Stars Season 34 participant Danielle Fishel revealed that she’d chosen Bill Daniels

Season 34 participant What’s more, Fishel revealed that she and her partner Pasha Pashkov will be dancing a Jive to the Boy Meets World theme on the program.

theme on the program. Now, the actress has shared that numerous other stars of the beloved ABC coming-of-age sitcom will be in the audience tomorrow night.

In an Instagram post, Fishel confirmed that the following actors from the show would be in attendance: Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews) William Russ (Alan Matthews) Bonnie Bartlett (Dean Bolander — and real-life wife of William Daniels) Alex Désert (Eli Williams) Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter) Will Friedle (Eric Matthews) Trina McGee (Angela Moore)

Unfortunately, she notes that Rider Strong (who played Shawn Hunter and co-hosts Pod Meets World with her and Friedle) will be unable to make the taping due to working on a production out of town.

Earlier this season, Fishel also celebrated one of her Girl Meets World co-stars, Sabrina Carpenter, by dancing to her hit “Manchild" for Tik Tok Night.

co-stars, Sabrina Carpenter, by dancing to her hit “Manchild" for Tik Tok Night. Dancing with the Stars Dedication Night airs Tuesday, October 14th at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+. It will also be available the next day on Hulu

Dedication Night airs Tuesday, October 14th at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+. It will also be available the next day on Ahead of that, you can check out the full 2025 Dedication Night song list

More Disney Connection on Dedication Night 2025: