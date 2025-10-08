"Dancing with the Stars" 2026 Tour: Get Ready to Cha-Cha Across America
Find out where in the country "Dancing with the Stars: Live!" is heading, and what dance pros will be on tour!
As the excitement surrounding the current season of Dancing with the Stars continues, we’ve learned details about Dancing with the Stars: Live! – which will head out on tour in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Entertainment Weekly reports that the 74-date DWTS: Live! tour will see a popular lineup of pro dancers hit the road in 2026.
- The tour will kick off on January 22nd, 2026 in Akron, Ohio, and will run for nearly five months, ending May 2nd in Salt Lake City.
- The participating pro dancers will include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Hailey Bills.
- Returning from previous years, Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land) will direct and choreograph the tour.
- Fans of the series will truly be excited to see a collection of the most memorable routines from season 34 of DWTS recreated on tour, as well as new performances created exclusively for this production.
- Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 10th at 10 a.m. local time.
- EW talked more with married pros Val and Jenna, who will be joining for the entire length of the tour for the first time in five years.
- Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+, with episodes also available the next day on Hulu.
- Following last night’s Disney Week, Dedication Night is up next for Dancing with the Stars.
Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour Dates
- Jan. 22 – Akron, Ohio – Akron Civic Theatre
- Jan. 23 – Verona, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino
- Jan. 24 – Boston, Mass. – Boch Center – Wang Theater
- Jan. 27 – Bangor, Maine – Cross Insurance Center
- Jan. 29 – Manchester, N.H. – SNHU Arena
- Jan. 30 – Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Jan. 31 – Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Feb. 1 – Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
- Feb. 3 – Buffalo, N.Y. – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
- Feb. 4 – University Park, Pa. – Bryce Jordan Center
- Feb. 5 – Hershey, Pa. – Giant Center
- Feb. 6 – Philadelphia, Pa. – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
- Feb. 7 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa
- Feb. 10 – White Plains, N.Y. – Westchester County Center
- February 12 – Schenectady, N.Y. – Proctors
- Feb. 13 – Williamsport, Pa. – Community Arts Center
- Feb. 14 – Newark, N.J. – New Jersey PAC
- Feb. 15 – New York, N.Y. – Radio City Music Hall
- Feb. 17 – Bethlehem, Pa. – Wind Creek Event Center
- Feb. 18 – Bethlehem, Pa. – Wind Creek Event Center
- Feb. 19 – Baltimore, Md. – Hippodrome
- Feb. 20 – National Harbor, Md. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- Feb. 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Petersen Events Center
- Feb. 24 – Detroit, Mich. – Fox Theatre
- Feb. 25 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Feb. 26 – Ames, Iowa – Stephens Auditorium
- Feb. 27 – St. Louis, Mo. – Stifel Theatre
- Feb. 28 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Andrew J. Brady
- March 1 – Peoria, Ill. – Prairie Home Alliance Theater
- March 3 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Miller High Life Theatre
- March 4 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory
- March 5 – Kansas City, Mo. – Kansas City Music Hall
- March 6 – Rosemont, Ill. – Rosemont Theatre
- March 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – DeVos Performance Hall
- March 10 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center
- March 11 – Nashville, Tenn. – Opry House
- March 12 – Knoxville, Tenn. – Knoxville Civic Auditorium
- March 13 – Richmond, Va. – Altria Theater
- March 14 – Charlotte, N.C. – Ovens Auditorium
- March 15 – Durham, N.C. – DPAC
- March 17 – Virginia Beach, Va. – The Dome
- March 18 – Greensboro, N.C. – Steven Tanger Center
- March 19 – North Charleston, S.C. – North Charleston PAC
- March 20 – Spartanburg, S.C. – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
- March 21 – Huntsville, Ala. – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
- March 22 – Birmingham, Ala. – BJCC Concert Hall
- March 24 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
- March 25 – Daytona Beach, Fla. – Peabody Auditorium
- March 26 – Orlando, Fla. – Addition Financial Arena
- March 27 – Clearwater, Fla. – Ruth Eckerd Hall
- March 28 – Clearwater, Fla. – Ruth Eckerd Hall
- March 29 – Hollywood, Fla. – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- March 31 – Atlanta, Ga. – Fox Theatre
- April 1 – Memphis, Tenn. – Orpheum Theatre
- April 2 – North Little Rock, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena
- April 3 – Biloxi, Miss. – Beau Rivage
- April 4 – Biloxi, Miss. – Beau Rivage
- April 9 – Sugar Land, Tex. – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- April 10 – Irving, Tex. – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- April 11 – Wichita, Kan. – INTRUST Bank Arena
- April 12 – Denver, Colo. – Bellco Theatre
- April 15 – Seattle, Wash. – WAMU Theater
- April 16 – Portland, Ore. – Theater of the Clouds
- April 17 – Eugene, Ore. – Hult Center for the Performing Arts
- April 18 – San Jose, Calif. – San Jose Civic
- April 19 – Reno, Nev. – Grand Theatre
- April 21 – Sacramento, Calif. – SAFE Credit Union PAC
- April 22 – San Diego, Calif. – San Diego Civic Theatre
- April 23 – Costa Mesa, Calif. – Segerstrom Center for the Arts
- April 24 – Las Vegas, Nev. – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- April 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Dolby Theatre
- April 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Arizona Financial Theatre
- May 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Eccles Theater
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now