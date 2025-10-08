"Dancing with the Stars" 2026 Tour: Get Ready to Cha-Cha Across America

Find out where in the country "Dancing with the Stars: Live!" is heading, and what dance pros will be on tour!

As the excitement surrounding the current season of Dancing with the Stars continues, we’ve learned details about Dancing with the Stars: Live! – which will head out on tour in 2026.

What’s Happening:

Entertainment Weekly reports DWTS: Live! tour will see a popular lineup of pro dancers hit the road in 2026.

The tour will kick off on January 22nd, 2026 in Akron, Ohio, and will run for nearly five months, ending May 2nd in Salt Lake City.

The participating pro dancers will include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Hailey Bills.

Returning from previous years, Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore ( La La Land ) will direct and choreograph the tour.

Fans of the series will truly be excited to see a collection of the most memorable routines from season 34 of DWTS recreated on tour, as well as new performances created exclusively for this production.

Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour Dates

Jan. 22 – Akron, Ohio – Akron Civic Theatre

Jan. 23 – Verona, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino

Jan. 24 – Boston, Mass. – Boch Center – Wang Theater

Jan. 27 – Bangor, Maine – Cross Insurance Center

Jan. 29 – Manchester, N.H. – SNHU Arena

Jan. 30 – Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan. 31 – Uncasville, Conn. – Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 1 – Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Feb. 3 – Buffalo, N.Y. – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Feb. 4 – University Park, Pa. – Bryce Jordan Center

Feb. 5 – Hershey, Pa. – Giant Center

Feb. 6 – Philadelphia, Pa. – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Feb. 7 – Atlantic City, N.J. – Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Feb. 10 – White Plains, N.Y. – Westchester County Center

February 12 – Schenectady, N.Y. – Proctors

Feb. 13 – Williamsport, Pa. – Community Arts Center

Feb. 14 – Newark, N.J. – New Jersey PAC

Feb. 15 – New York, N.Y. – Radio City Music Hall

Feb. 17 – Bethlehem, Pa. – Wind Creek Event Center

Feb. 18 – Bethlehem, Pa. – Wind Creek Event Center

Feb. 19 – Baltimore, Md. – Hippodrome

Feb. 20 – National Harbor, Md. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 22 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Petersen Events Center

Feb. 24 – Detroit, Mich. – Fox Theatre

Feb. 25 – Indianapolis, Ind. – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Feb. 26 – Ames, Iowa – Stephens Auditorium

Feb. 27 – St. Louis, Mo. – Stifel Theatre

Feb. 28 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Andrew J. Brady

March 1 – Peoria, Ill. – Prairie Home Alliance Theater

March 3 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Miller High Life Theatre

March 4 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory

March 5 – Kansas City, Mo. – Kansas City Music Hall

March 6 – Rosemont, Ill. – Rosemont Theatre

March 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – DeVos Performance Hall

March 10 – Columbus, Ohio – Schottenstein Center

March 11 – Nashville, Tenn. – Opry House

March 12 – Knoxville, Tenn. – Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 13 – Richmond, Va. – Altria Theater

March 14 – Charlotte, N.C. – Ovens Auditorium

March 15 – Durham, N.C. – DPAC

March 17 – Virginia Beach, Va. – The Dome

March 18 – Greensboro, N.C. – Steven Tanger Center

March 19 – North Charleston, S.C. – North Charleston PAC

March 20 – Spartanburg, S.C. – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

March 21 – Huntsville, Ala. – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 22 – Birmingham, Ala. – BJCC Concert Hall

March 24 – Jacksonville, Fla. – Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

March 25 – Daytona Beach, Fla. – Peabody Auditorium

March 26 – Orlando, Fla. – Addition Financial Arena

March 27 – Clearwater, Fla. – Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 28 – Clearwater, Fla. – Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 29 – Hollywood, Fla. – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 31 – Atlanta, Ga. – Fox Theatre

April 1 – Memphis, Tenn. – Orpheum Theatre

April 2 – North Little Rock, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena

April 3 – Biloxi, Miss. – Beau Rivage

April 4 – Biloxi, Miss. – Beau Rivage

April 9 – Sugar Land, Tex. – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 10 – Irving, Tex. – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 11 – Wichita, Kan. – INTRUST Bank Arena

April 12 – Denver, Colo. – Bellco Theatre

April 15 – Seattle, Wash. – WAMU Theater

April 16 – Portland, Ore. – Theater of the Clouds

April 17 – Eugene, Ore. – Hult Center for the Performing Arts

April 18 – San Jose, Calif. – San Jose Civic

April 19 – Reno, Nev. – Grand Theatre

April 21 – Sacramento, Calif. – SAFE Credit Union PAC

April 22 – San Diego, Calif. – San Diego Civic Theatre

April 23 – Costa Mesa, Calif. – Segerstrom Center for the Arts

April 24 – Las Vegas, Nev. – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

April 25 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Dolby Theatre

April 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Arizona Financial Theatre

May 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Eccles Theater