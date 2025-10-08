"Dancing With The Stars" Disney Night Reveals Another Cast Addition to "Zootopia 2"
One of the fan-favorites this season will also be lending his voice to a character in the highly-anticipated sequel.
Fans watching tonight's episode of Dancing with the Stars were also treated to a bit of news from the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2.
What’s Happening:
- Fans watching the hit series, Dancing with the Stars celebrated tonight’s episode - the season staple, Disney Night - with fan-favorite performers and Disney songs.
- While most of the celebrity contestants were shown spending time at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, it was contestant Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson who branched out and went to the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, where they got to watch a new character in the upcoming Zootopia 2.
- However, this wasn’t a random visit. Robert was seeing a character that he revealed he has provided the voice of, revealing the character to the world.
- The character? A koala named Robert Furwin.
- Shortly after the reveal, a video was also posted to the Walt Disney Animation Studios Instagram that featured Irwin sharing the news on a different platform.
- The Zootopia 2 voice cast seems to be ever-increasing and composed of an astounding pool of talent that was also revealed to include Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin, and Brenda Song who appear as the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia.
- Comedian Fortune Feimster previously joined the cast as Nibbles Maplestick, an oddball beaver whose podcast explores reptile mysteries; Idris Elba returns as Chief Bogo, the well-respected head of the Zootopia Police Department; Patrick Warburton voices actor-turned-politician Mayor Brian Winddancer; Quinta Brunson stars as Dr. Fuzzby, an adorable quokka therapy animal; and Nate Torrence reprises his role as Clawhauser, Zootopia Police Department’s charming cheetah receptionist.
- Irwin is easily one of the favorites, if not thee favorite to win this season of Dancing with the Stars on ABC. On the Disney Night episode, in a perfect bit of synergy, he and partner Witney Carson danced to Shakira’s “Try Everything" from the original Zootopia.
- Zootopia 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 26th.
