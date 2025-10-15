Order in the Court: Featurette for Kim Kardashian and Powerhouse Cast in Hulu's "All's Fair."

A new featurette and images give a glimpse into the powerhouse series starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, and Glenn Close.

Hulu has unveiled a brand-new featurette and first-look images for All’s Fair, the highly anticipated legal drama from creative powerhouse Ryan Murphy.

What’s Happening:

All’s Fair is a new legal drama following a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice.

The series premieres on November 4th with three episodes. New episodes will stream weekly on Tuesdays.

All's Fair will be available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

will be available on Hulu and Hulu on The series promises to navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances as the brilliant and complicated women at the heart of the story change the game, both in the courtroom and in their own lives.

What They’re Saying:

Kim Kardashian, Media Personality and Socialite: “To share the screen with these iconic women has been a dream come true. I, like, pinch myself every day when we're on set."

"To describe the show in a few sentences would not do justice to this show."

Powerhouse Cast and Crew

The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka, with television legends Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

The show is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy serves as writer, director, and executive producer.

The extensive list of executive producers includes many of the show's stars, such as Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson. Kris Jenner also joins as an executive producer alongside Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and others.

About Ryan Murphy's Television Empire

Ryan Murphy is one of the most prolific and successful producers in modern television, known for creating a distinct and recognizable brand of programming.

His career skyrocketed with the musical-comedy hit Glee (2009-2015) and the horror anthology series American Horror Story

Murphy is famous for his repertory company of actors, frequently casting stars like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Jessica Lange across his various projects.

His work often explores themes of glamor, horror, and historical events with a stylish and often campy aesthetic.

Other notable series include Pose, American Crime Story 9-1-1

In 2018, Murphy signed a landmark $300 million development deal with Netflix, one of the largest in television history, before recently returning to Disney.

