The Walt Disney Company Introduces Explore Disney+, a New Official Guide to What's Streaming On Disney+

Are you a Disney+ subscriber who struggles to settle on something to watch? Well now The Walt Disney Company has made a new official guide called Explore Disney+ available to both subscribers and non-subscribers, in an effort to better get the word out about what’s streaming right now on the service.

What’s happening:

The Walt Disney Company has launched Explore Disney+, which is a new official guide to what’s streaming on Disney+.

The Explore Disney+ website

Explore Disney+ offers recommendations, in-depth explorations of Disney brands, watch guides, Coming Soon spotlights, interviews with creative talent like actors, directors, and showrunners, top lists, and official announcements.

The website includes quick links to add content to subscribers’ watchlists.

This week Explore Disney+ is highlighting Halloween season offerings Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Goosebumps, Agatha All Along, and Marvel Zombies. Creepy Hulu content like Longlegs and The Monkey is also listed for those who subscribe to the Disney+ / Hulu bundle.

What they’re saying:

Disney+ Executive Vice President of Marketing Samantha G. Rosenberg: “Explore Disney+ is built to help everyone — whether you’re already subscribed or discovering what’s available — get the most out of the platform with curated watch guides, exclusive interviews, and highlights across genres, worlds, sports, and live events. We’re excited to launch this new site so you can be among the first to dive in and explore everything Disney+ has to offer."

