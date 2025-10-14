TV Recap: The Russo Family Faces Destiny in "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"’s Shocking Season Finale

“The Wizard at the End of the World: Part 2” unites Alex, Justin, and Billie against Lord Morsus — and leaves fans spellbound by its emotional ending.

The stakes have never been higher for the Russo family in the season finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. “The Wizard at the End of the World: Part 2" picks up seconds after the cliffhanger, as Billie faces the horrifying truth behind Lord Morsus’s manipulation and the prophecy that has haunted her since her arrival. What begins as a rescue mission quickly turns into a reckoning, one that exposes a hidden piece of Russo history, reunites Alex with the daughter she was forced to forget, and pushes every member of the family to the edge of sacrifice. It’s a magical, heartbreaking, and perfectly Russo conclusion to the season’s sprawling saga.

Season 2, Episode 10: “The Wizard at the End of the World: Part 1" - Written by Scott Thomas

Billie (Janice LeeAnn Brown) stands face-to-face with Quentin (Recker Eans), who warns her to run while she still can. He admits Lord Morsus promised to make him human if he betrayed her, but after meeting her, he couldn’t go through with it. As he tries to explain, his enchanted necklace slips off, breaking the spell and reverting him to his orc form (Adam Nemet). Frightened, Billie backs away, unsure if Quentin is still himself inside.

At the Wizard Tribunal, Bigalow McFigglehorn (Kirsten Vangsness) struggles to recall what she knows about Lord Morsus. Under pressure from Justin (David Henrie), Alex (Selena Gomez), and Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), she finally reveals his true name, Torodos Morsus. Giada quickly unscrambles it as an anagram: “Doom the Russos." McFigglehorn claims the only person who can explain his motives is “pretty annoying," which earns a knowing look from Justin.

Meanwhile, back in New York, Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko) help what they think is their dad out of an enchanted chair, unaware it’s Lord Morsus disguised as Justin. When Roman mentions Billie is missing, “Justin" assures them she’s fine and insists on taking them to her. His impatience shows when Milo can’t find one of his shoes, so he conjures a new one with a flick of his wand, something the real Justin would never do without a lecture first.

Billie pleads with Quentin to remember who he is, but as he lunges, she draws her wand, only to lower it again, refusing to hurt him. The gesture snaps him out of his rage. Just then, the disguised “Justin" arrives with Roman and Milo. Thinking the orc is attacking Billie, Roman picks up his wand and casts a banishment spell, sending Quentin to the Nowhere Zone. Billie is devastated.

At the Tribunal, the real Justin, Alex, and Giada begin a long trek up to the 40th floor to consult the ancient Gossip Stone (Harvey Guillén). The talkative artifact reveals fragments of the truth: Morsus’s full name, his obsession with power, and a long list of wizards who’ve clashed with the Russo family. When the stone tries to name one of them, “Penwolf…," its mouth magically seals shut, bound by a silencing curse. Alex finds the name familiar, though she can’t place it.

In Lord Morsus’ lair, “Justin" blames Billie for putting the family in danger and insists she’s trouble. His words cut deep, echoing her worst fear, being unwanted. Her hands glow uncontrollably as her magic flares, feeding on her heartbreak.

When the adults return to Alex’s apartment, they find the pad empty. As Giada goes to check on the kids, Alex rushes to a shelf and pulls out a box with an engraved pen and wolf on it, brought to mind by the name “Penwolf." Inside, she finds a locket, which she puts around her neck. She can’t get it to open.

Billie’s backpack sits abandoned on the couch beside the glowing summoning button Quentin once carried. As Justin examines it, Giada reveals that the kids are gone! Justin weighs whether or not to push the button, which may be how the kids got out of the apartment. Alex makes the decision for him, pushing the button in his hand, sending them both to Lord Morsus’ lair.

Inside Lord Morsus’ stronghold, Billie faces off against “Justin." The real Justin and Alex arrive, leading to a chaotic wand duel between two identical wizards. Billie forces the truth by asking if Justin is angry that she went looking for Quentin. Only the real Justin admits it, confirming his identity. Together, the Russos channel their magic to expose Lord Morsus, who drops his disguise and reveals his true self: Nicodemus Penwolf.

Penwolf greets Alex coldly. “It’s been so long since we’ve been face to face," he hisses, revealing that his lair is the Russo family’s sub shop, overgrown and decayed. He claims Alex destroyed his life and reveals his motive: to fulfill the Oracle’s prophecy by using Billie to open a rift to the realm of dark magic. He binds the Russos and unveils the Oracle’s painting, which predicted this very moment. To save her family, Billie steps forward, summoning the rift as red lightning fills the sub shop. As the portal opens, Alex cries. A tear drops on the Pendragon locket, which opens and unlocks hidden secrets.

We see Alex years earlier, tearfully dropping off a young Billie (Remy Whitted) at WizTech for her protection. “I don’t wanna go, I wanna stay with you, Mommy," the child cries. Alex hugs her tightly. “I love you more than anything," she says. Justin stands beside his sister, heartbroken, assuring her it’s the only way to keep Billie safe. Alex cast the Cerebelum Erasus spell, erasing all of their memories of each other.

When the memory fades, Alex, Justin, and Billie all remember the truth. Morsus’s son, Damian, once sought the same power as his father, but turned away from evil after falling in love with Alex. In other words, Billie is Alex and Damian’s daughter, and Lord Morsus’s granddaughter! Milo is able to retrieve his wand and free the family in the nick of time.

Overcome with emotion, Alex and Billie embrace just as Morsus gloats that the prophecy is fulfilled. The rift can only be closed from the other side, and before anyone can stop her, Alex takes Billie’s hand, gives her the locket, and repeats the words from their past: “I love you more than anything. We’ll find each other again, I promise." She pushes Lord Morsus into the rift and leaps in after him. The portal seals shut behind them. Billie, sobbing, asks Justin, “Where’s my mom?" He hugs her tightly, unable to answer. Roman and Milo join them in a family hug.

Back at the Russo house, the WizTerminator has cleaned away the chaos, but the emptiness lingers. Justin promises Billie they’ll find Alex again. She clutches the reopened locket and smiles faintly. “I know. Russos always have each other’s backs."

“The Wizard at the End of the World: Part 2" closes Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s second season on a note of heartbreak and hope. The series feels wide open for more stories, although Disney Channel/Disney+ have not yet announced a third season. But this finale makes one thing clear: the Russo family’s magic, and their love, is far from finished.