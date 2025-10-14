"The Problem with Jon Stewart" Writer Jay Jurden Is the Latest Comedian to Get a Hulu Original Stand-Up Special
So much funny coming to Hulu!
There’s lots of news coming out of the “Hularious" world of Hulu today, with comedians Sebastian Maniscalco and Lisa Ann Walter already having new stand-up specials announced. And now we’ve learned about another new Hulu special coming from first-timer Jay Jurden.
What’s happening:
- In an exclusive news post on Deadline, the entertainment industry trade publication has revealed that comedian / writer / actor Jay Jurden will be getting his first stand-up comedy special on Hulu.
- The special is entitled Jay Jurden: Yes Ma’am and will debut via Hulu on Friday, November 7th.
- Currently Jay Jurden is best known for having served as a staff writer on The Problem with Jon Stewart between 2021 and 2023 on Apple TV+. He has also acted in projects like Service to Man, Get Money, and HBO’s High Maintenance, and he’s performed stand-up on TV via Comedy Central and the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as you can see in the YouTube clip below.
What they’re saying:
- Jay Jurden (via Deadline): “I’m so excited to have my debut special on a platform like Hulu. They’re putting out some amazing comedy, and I feel like my special is no exception. A huge thank you to the incredible team at Comedy Dynamics for producing this project! I’m giving you ten pounds of laughs in a five-pound bag. This hour is a love letter to comedy, the South, queerness, Blackness and my mom — I can’t wait for y’all to enjoy it!"
