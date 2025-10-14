"The Problem with Jon Stewart" Writer Jay Jurden Is the Latest Comedian to Get a Hulu Original Stand-Up Special

There’s lots of news coming out of the “Hularious" world of Hulu today, with comedians Sebastian Maniscalco and Lisa Ann Walter already having new stand-up specials announced. And now we’ve learned about another new Hulu special coming from first-timer Jay Jurden.

In an exclusive news post on Deadline , the entertainment industry trade publication has revealed that comedian / writer / actor Jay Jurden will be getting his first stand-up comedy special on Hulu.

The special is entitled Jay Jurden: Yes Ma'am and will debut via Hulu on Friday, November 7th.

and will debut via Hulu on Friday, November 7th. Currently Jay Jurden is best known for having served as a staff writer on The Problem with Jon Stewart between 2021 and 2023 on Apple TV+. He has also acted in projects like Service to Man, Get Money, and HBO’s High Maintenance, and he’s performed stand-up on TV via Comedy Central and the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as you can see in the YouTube clip below.

Jay Jurden (via Deadline ): “I’m so excited to have my debut special on a platform like Hulu. They’re putting out some amazing comedy, and I feel like my special is no exception. A huge thank you to the incredible team at Comedy Dynamics for producing this project! I’m giving you ten pounds of laughs in a five-pound bag. This hour is a love letter to comedy, the South, queerness, Blackness and my mom — I can’t wait for y’all to enjoy it!"

