Chris Hemsworth's New Documentary Trailer Highlights an Emotional Journey with His Father

The trailer for "A Road Trip To Remember," explores the power of memory and connection in the face of his father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

National Geographic has released a trailer for a deeply personal and moving new documentary, Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember, featuring global movie star Chris Hemsworth on an intimate journey with his father, Craig, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

What's Happening:

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember will premiere on National Geographic on November 23 at 9/8c.

will premiere on National Geographic on November 23 at 9/8c. This one-hour documentary, produced by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky's Protozoa, Jane Root's Nutopia, and Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson's Wild State, focuses on the scientific impacts behind social connection and reminiscence therapy as methods to stimulate mental activity, evoke memories, and improve well-being.

Chris and Craig Hemsworth embark on a motorcycle road trip across Australia, revisiting people and places from their shared past, from suburban Melbourne to the Northern Territories. This journey is inspired by Craig's recent Alzheimer's diagnosis, aiming to rekindle memories and strengthen their bond. Chris himself filmed parts of this adventure.

The documentary is guided by Dr. Suraj Samtani, a dementia specialist and clinical psychologist. His research highlights the significant role of social interaction in reducing the risk of dementia and slowing cognitive decline.

The film showcases how revisiting past experiences through conversations, old objects (like photos and home videos), and familiar places can boost cognition.

For those who miss the premiere, the documentary will be available to stream the next day on both Disney+ Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Chris Hemsworth, actor: "My Dad and I had always spoken about taking a trip back to the Northern Territory, where our family had lived years ago, but we had never been able to set aside the time to actually do it. More recently the idea of taking that road trip reemerged with more pressing importance. The result was a more profound, more moving, and more surprising journey than I ever anticipated."

Beyond the Road Trip: The Hemsworths and Health Awareness

This documentary follows National Geographic's August release of Limitless: Live Better Now

The Hemsworth family has openly shared their journey with Craig's diagnosis, bringing much-needed awareness to Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Their willingness to highlight such a personal experience in A Road Trip to Remember underscores the importance of family, connection, and proactive approaches to brain health.

More National Geographic: