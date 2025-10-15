Jim Morrison Makes History with First-Ever Ski Descent of Mount Everest's North Face for National Geographic Documentary

The team behind the Academy Award-winning 'Free Solo' captures the unprecedented athletic achievement for the upcoming film..

World-renowned ski mountaineer Jim Morrison has just etched his name into the annals of history, completing the first-ever successful ski descent of the treacherous Hornbein Couloir on the direct north face of Mount Everest. The monumental achievement, a dream he shared with his late partner Hilaree Nelson, was captured by National Geographic for a future documentary.

What’s Happening:

On October 15, 2025, Jim Morrison became the first person in history to ski down the Hornbein Couloir on the direct north face of Mount Everest, long considered the most prestigious unclaimed first descent in the sport.

After summiting the world’s tallest peak, Morrison skied 2,760 meters (9,055 feet) in just 4 hours and 5 minutes, arriving safely at Camp One.

The entire expedition was filmed by Academy Award-winning directors Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo) for a forthcoming National Geographic Documentary Film titled Everest North (working title).

(working title). Director Jimmy Chin was part of the 12-person team to summit Everest alongside Morrison. After the summit, Morrison was the only member to complete the ski descent, while the others climbed down safely.

Morrison dedicated the record-breaking achievement to his late partner, Hilaree Nelson, a celebrated National Geographic Explorer who tragically died in 2022. Skiing Everest's north face was a shared dream of theirs.

Everest North (working title) will be released in theaters before making its way to National Geographic and Disney+

A Dream Forged in Love and Loss:

The dream to ski this specific line was one he passionately shared with Hilaree Nelson, with whom he completed the first ski descent of Lhotse in 2018. After her tragic death on Manaslu, Morrison carried their shared vision forward.

The film, produced by Vasarhelyi and Chin’s Little Monster Films, will explore not only the physical challenge of the climb and descent but also the deep emotional undercurrents of Morrison's journey as he faced his grief while pushing the absolute limits of human potential.

What They’re Saying:

Jim Morrison, explorer: “Standing on the north face of Everest, finishing this climb was overwhelming and deeply personal. It’s the culmination of years of work and an extraordinary team effort. Climbing the direct north face and skiing what Hilaree and I believed to be the world’s greatest ski run was a dream we chased together. Hilaree’s spirit and energy was a galvanizing force for me and this incredible team. I hope what we accomplished honors her and the love for these mountains we shared."

Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of Documentary Films for National Geographic: "We are so proud to support Jim's historic achievement and are awed by his unwavering dedication to pursuing this seemingly impossible feat. This film is both a tribute to Jim's late partner, Hilaree Nelson, and a testament to the power and beauty of exploration. Starting with Oscar and BAFTA winner 'Free Solo,' this is Nat Geo Doc Films' seventh film in partnership with Chai and Jimmy — the world's premiere chroniclers of people who push the limits of human potential — and we are once again blown away by their artistry."

About the Hornbein Couloir

The route Morrison descended is one of the most legendary and dangerous on Everest. The Hornbein Couloir is a steep, narrow gully high on the mountain's north face, named after American mountaineer Thomas Hornbein.

Thomas Hornbein and his partner Willi Unsoeld were part of the 1963 American Mount Everest Expedition. While the main team, including Jim Whittaker (the first American to summit), ascended the standard South Col route, Hornbein and Unsoeld attempted a far more audacious and technically difficult route up the West Ridge.

After successfully ascending the West Ridge and navigating the couloir that would bear Hornbein's name, they reached the summit late in the day. Facing darkness, they were forced to make the first-ever traverse of the mountain, descending via the South Col route, where they met up with their teammates.

The traverse forced them to make an unplanned bivouac at 28,000 feet, without tents or sleeping bags, the highest in history at the time. Both men survived, though Unsoeld lost nine toes to frostbite.

The technical difficulty and objective dangers of the route mean it has only been successfully climbed a handful of times since 1963, with the last successful ascent occurring in 1991. Skiing this line was considered by many to be an impossible dream, a testament to the incredible skill and courage required for Morrison's historic descent.

