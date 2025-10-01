Jane Goodall, Conservation Icon and Disney’s Voice for Nature, Passes Away at 91

We’re sad to share that Dame Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist, conservationist, and humanitarian, has passed away at the age of 91. A pioneer in the study of animal behavior and a tireless advocate for the planet, Goodall’s groundbreaking work with chimpanzees transformed science, shifted the global understanding of humanity’s place in the natural world, and inspired generations to protect it. Through her partnerships with National Geographic, Disneynature, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the Disney Conservation Fund, Goodall’s life’s work not only made a huge impact on the natural world but also brought education and entertainment to the masses.

Born in London in 1934, Goodall’s childhood dream was to live among animals in Africa. That dream became reality in 1960, when she began her landmark study of chimpanzees at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania. Her discovery that chimpanzees make and use tools, form deep social bonds, and share emotions long thought to be uniquely human forever changed our understanding of the animal kingdom.

In 1977, she founded the Jane Goodall Institute, which continues her work in conservation and education around the world. Its youth program, Roots & Shoots, has inspired young people in more than 100 countries to take action for animals, people, and the environment. Named a United Nations Messenger of Peace, Goodall devoted her later life to global advocacy, traveling the world to spread a message of hope and responsibility for the planet.

Her collaborations with Disney and National Geographic amplified her message to millions. She advised on the creation of Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the 1990s, later honored with a plaque on the park’s Tree of Life alongside a carving of David Greybeard. She partnered frequently with the Disney Conservation Fund, which has supported her Roots & Shoots program since 2012, and she helped launch initiatives like the Disney Kids and Nature Celebration and Disney Planet Possible. As an ambassador for Disneynature, her institute partnered on the film Chimpanzee, bringing her vision to family audiences worldwide. National Geographic also worked closely with Goodall for decades, sharing her research and activism through films, television, and education that carried her mission across generations.

Goodall is survived by her son, Hugo Eric Louis, and by the countless students, scientists, and conservationists who followed in her footsteps. Her legacy is not only in the discoveries she made but in the compassion she instilled. As she often reminded audiences: “Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference."

