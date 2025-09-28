National Geographic and G Adventures Team Up for New Socially-Conscious and Luxurious Signature Adventures

Coming in early 2027, National Geographic Expeditions and G Adventures are teaming up again for new high-end travel experiences called National Geographic Signature with G Adventures.

What’s Happening:

After a 10 year partnership with the National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures, National Geographic Expeditions and G Adventures are teaming up again to launch new high-end excursions around the globe.

Titled National Geographic Signature with G Adventures, the new experience combines Nat Geo’s education focus with the travel leadership of G adventures.

Going beyond traditional luxury, guests will be able to explore destinations through Nat Geo’s immersive approach, focusing on socially-conscious experiences that benefit the local communities.

Beginning in January 2027, the pair are launching 29 trips that include destinations like South Africa, Vietnam, Japan, Central Asia, Peru and Jordan.

The excursions include special moments, including exclusive behind-the-scenes access to museums, historic sites, and dining experiences.

The new adventures prioritize cultural immersion, while still emphasizing luxury accommodations and service.

Each voyage is hosted by a dedicated Expedition Leader, with educational talks with experts, small groups, and uniquely intimate experiences.

No more than 22 guests will be on each Signature trip, and will have private transportation and a 24/7 pre-trip concierge.

Booking for National Geographic Signature with G Adventures begins January 2026.

National Geographic Book Launch at Disney Springs:

This October, D23 is inviting members to celebrate the launch of the new family book The Bucket List Family and The Big Adventure.

Arriving from Disney Publishing and National Geographic, the new adventure was written by Garrett Gee and is based on him and his family’s adventures highlighted in their Instagram and YouTube channel called The Bucket List Family.

Gee is a National Geographic Travel Journalist whose venture into vlogging has earned him and his family a whopping 1.49 million subscribers on YouTube.

D23 Presents: A Book Launch Event with the Bucket List Family Disney Springs

Read More National Geographic: