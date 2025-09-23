Save Big on Your National Geographic Arctic Adventure: Up to $2000 Airfare Credit
Join guided expeditions to Arctic wonders at a special discounted rate!
Have you ever wanted to visit the Arctic? National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions is offering a special airfare credit that can save you up to $2000 on their Arctic expeditions.
What’s Happening:
- From now through October 16, 2025, you can save up to $2000 airfare credit when booking an Arctic expedition with National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions.
- Sail aboard a small expedition ship designed for remote exploration, where modern comforts make polar travel feel effortless. Journey through a breathtaking world of glacier-carved fjords, drifting sea ice, and remarkable wildlife from walruses lounging ashore to whales breaching near the bow.
- Each voyage is guided by an expert expedition team, adding depth and insight to every experience. With charter flights to Arctic ports included, along with special airfare offers to hubs like Oslo and Reykjavik, your journey is designed to be seamless from start to finish.
- This special airfare credit is available for the following expeditions:
- Southeast Greenland: Exploring at the Edge of the Ice Cap
- 10-day Expedition
- From $15,679 /per person.
- Wild Arctic Shores: Circumnavigating Iceland and Exploring Greenland
- 10-day Expedition
- From $11,800 /per person.
- Svalbard: In Search of Iconic Arctic Wildlife
- 10-day Expedition
- From $14,420 /per person.
- Arctic Odyssey: Iceland, Greenland, and Canada
- 15-day Expedition
- From $28,405 /per person.
- Sailing the St. Lawrence Seaway and Canadian Maritimes
- 11-day Expedition
- From $12,688 /per person.
- Iceland's Wild West Coast to East Greenland
- 12-day Expedition
- From $19,769 /per person.
- Coastal Wonders of Norway, the Faroe Islands and Iceland
- 15-day Expedition
- From $20,463 /per person.
- Arctic Edges: Iceland Westfjords to East Greenland
- 8-day Expedition
- From $9,124 /per person.
- Receive an air credit up to $1,000 per person on cabin categories and up to $2,000 per person on suite categories on select departures aboard National Geographic Resolution, National Geographic Endurance, and National Geographic Explorer. To qualify for the offer, airfare must be ticketed by Lindblad Expeditions.
