National Geographic's "Lost in the Jungle" Inspires With a Remarkable Story of Survival and Hope

The documentary is set to premiere on September 12th on Nat Geo and the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Back in 2023, a small aircraft carrying a mother and her four children crashed into the Colombian jungle, killing both the mother and the pilot. For over a month, the four kids were lost, and National Geographic is sharing their treacherous tale of survival in Lost in the Jungle.

National Geographic is inviting viewers into the harrowing journey of Lesly, Soleiny, Tien, and Cristin Mucutuy, who survived in the Colombian jungle for 40 days in Lost in the Jungle. Fleeing to Bogota, Colombia after a criminal group had taken over their village, mother Magdalena and her four children boarded a small aircraft in hopes of starting a new life. Just 35-minutes into their flight, their ride to safety ended in tragedy as the aircraft plunged to the jungle floor. Magdalena and the pilot were killed upon impact, but the children, who were seated in the back of the plane, miraculously survived the crash.

Lesly, aged 13-years-old at the time, was able to take care of her 9 year, 4 year, and 11 month old siblings. With incredibly limited resources, Lesly uses her Indigenous knowledge to protect her siblings from injuries, wildlife, what to eat, and how to stay alive.

Amidst the quads desperate attempt at making it out of Colombian rainforest safely, a massive, multi-front effort to find the children is underway. From both the Colombian military and Indigenous trackers, the two groups were struggling to make ground as separate entities. Combining forces to save these children, Lesly and her siblings were saved after over a month of being stranded in the rainforest.

Through both first hand accounts from the children, those involved in the search and rescue mission, news footage, and animated segments, National Geographic’s Lost in the Woods is ready to share the full tale of these incredible children.

Lost in the Jungle is an undoubtedly inspiring documentary that captures the unfathomably difficult journey these four children went on. Showcasing human resilience, cultural knowledge, and the power of family, this tale feels far deeper than just another survival story. In a both heart warming and shattering tale, Lesly’s ability to take care of her four young siblings is inspiring. I cannot imagine being able to do the same thing at 13-years-old. Taking on the full emotional scope of this horrific tragedy, Lesly was forced to step into the role of a mother, managing her younger siblings' impulses and emotions. Staying by the plane for a few days, Lesly made the decision to venture out in search of a way out of the jungle. Facing tapir attacks, ocelot encounters, and other threats, Lesly’s skills and knowledge allowed her to build shelters for her and her siblings and keep them safe.

Beyond Lesly and her siblings' story, the documentary explores the tense relationship between Indigenous communities and the Colombian military, which is especially poignant when trackers and military team up to save the lives of these four young kids.

Lost in the Jungle may be a bit intense for younger viewers. However, older kids and up will definitely find this documentary a beautiful testament of culture and the human spirit.

You can catch Lost in the Jungle when it premieres tonight, September 12th, on National Geographic, with streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on September 13th.

Read More Reviews: