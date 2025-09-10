Book Review: Wonderland’s Queen of Hearts is Reimagined in Serena Valentino's "Heartbroken"

Serena Valentino has spent more than a decade turning some of Disney’s most infamous villains into three-dimensional characters with surprising depth. From Fairest of All’s exploration of the Evil Queen’s broken heart to Cold Hearted’s dive into Lady Tremaine’s bitterness, the Villains series has grown into an interconnected saga that blends fairy-tale lore, gothic melodrama, and a surprising amount of pathos. Now, in Heartbroken, the 12th installment in the series, Valentino takes us down the rabbit hole (literally) to spend time with Wonderland’s temperamental monarch, the Queen of Hearts.

The book has two parallel stories taking place. One involves the book series sisters mythology while the other explains The Queen of Hearts’ madness through the lens of a kind monarch twisted by her nonsensical surroundings.

The Queen of Hearts is often remembered for one thing: shouting “Off with their heads!" in Disney’s animated classic Alice in Wonderland. But Heartbroken paints a more nuanced portrait. Valentino reveals a woman who isn’t simply cruel for cruelty’s sake, but rather someone scarred by loss and desperate for order in a world defined by chaos. Without spoiling the plot, the Queen’s origin, and that of Wonderland itself, is explained through the mythology of the interconnected book series. Another unexpected but welcome surprise is the Queen’s friendship with the White Rabbit. Their bond adds tenderness to a story otherwise steeped in madness, reminding readers that even the most feared ruler in Wonderland still craves connection. It’s a small but powerful thread that redefines how fans may see the Queen the next time they revisit the film.

Unfortunately, this interesting story is bogged down with the mythology, which makes this entry hard to use as an entry point to the series. Longtime fans will notice this volume leans heavily on the interconnectivity across the previous eleven books. But, for readers who haven’t followed the series, some of the larger plot threads — especially those hinting at looming conflict beyond Wonderland — might feel confusing or overwhelming. While it isn’t insurmountable, a quick online recap of the book series thus far would be encouraged for those trying to enter the series.

For fans who’ve been along for the ride since Fairest of All, Heartbroken is another moving chapter that deepens the emotional tapestry Serena Valentino has been weaving. The Queen of Hearts is no longer just a shouting caricature, she’s a tragic figure trying to impose order on a world that defies it.

The book is best when it focuses on the Queen of Hearts. That story alone makes Heartbroken a worthy read for any Disney fan. While the mythology may initially seem as a barrier to entry, the strong plot of the main story may encourage readers to enjoy the rest of the series which will help explain the other references upon a second read.