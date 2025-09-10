TV Review: Hulu's "Tempest" is Binge-Worthy Drama (That's Being Released Weekly)

This month Hulu and Disney+ are set to debut their latest K-drama Tempest. Filled with murder, espionage, political unrest, love, spies, international conflict, and more, find out what Laughing Place thought of the new series.

Fully entrenched in South Korea’s political class, Tempest follows Seo Munju, a former skilled diplomat who finds herself in the midst of a political conflict when she abruptly leaves her position for sitting President Chae Kyungsin. Her husband, an aspiring Presidential candidate for the New Republican Party, has high hopes for his political career, but great fears for Munju, having her followed during her morning runs.

Their politics do not perfectly align, but her and husband, Jang Junik, had spent 20 years together. And while the pair disagreed on Korean unification, Junik attended a special unification mass as a political move to appeal to those outside of the New Republican Party. When a political extremist assassinates Junik, he almost takes out Munju until Paik Sanho, a mysterious man, takes out the assassin and leaves Munju in a mess bigger than she ever could’ve imagined.

With the leading New Republican candidate now dead, Munju inheriting Junik’s family's wealth, and his brother looking to overtake him as the primary candidate, Munju is now facing lawsuits, suspicion, attacks, and more with Sanho by her side to protect her.

When she digs farther into her husband's assassination, Munju discovers her husband may have been a North Korean spy as well as a laundry list of state secrets, lies, and conspiracy. The pair will search for answers into what really happened to Junik in a political controversy stretching all the way to the White House. Is North Korea planning a nuclear attack with the United States ready for war? The stability of the Korean peninsula is at stake.

I had a chance to preview the first two episodes of Tempest, and I cannot understate how much happens in this show. Every frame of this K-drama is filled with action, plot twists, and conspiracy, it is impossible to be bored while diving into the approximately hour long episodes. As the characters slowly reveal their true intentions, I found myself personally invested in Munju’s honest and strong-willed personality. It’s really easy to root for her as she takes on a relentless group of people destined to keep her from finding out the truth about her husband and the current political state of the Korean peninsula.

For those looking to check out Tempest, you’ll need to be prepared for language and mild gore. There is a depiction of a mass shooting, which may be hard for some to watch. This probably isn’t a show for the whole family, but older kids and adults who enjoy crime dramas will love this new series.

Tempest is incredibly binge-worthy, and, unfortunately, Hulu on Disney+ will be releasing episodes weekly, which I think may kill momentum for some viewers. The first three episodes premiered on September 10th, with two new episodes set to release Wednesdays. October 1st will mark the season finale with a two-part episode sure to be filled with action.

I definitely recommend checking out Tempest.

Read More Reviews: