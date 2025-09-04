"Hamilton" on the Big Screen: A Revolutionary Return

From the moment Hamilton debuted on stage in 2015, it was a phenomenon. Lin-Manuel Miranda reflected on the show’s unlikely origins and meteoric rise last night at the Central Park premiere of the tenth anniversary celebration, hitting movie theaters nationwide on September 5th. Fittingly, the star-studded screening was held at the outdoor Delacorte Theater, operated by The Public Theater, which hosted the Off-Broadway premiere of Hamilton before it moved to the Richard Rogers Theater, where it is still playing live to sold-out crowds.

Filmed in 2016, most of the original Broadway cast remains intact in this hip-hop musical retelling of Alexander Hamilton's life. Disney won a bidding war for the film in February 2020, just before “the world turned upside down," with plans to release the film to theaters. Instead, it debuted on Disney+, but fans now have the chance to see the movie the way it was meant to be seen - on the largest screens possible.

The premiere event felt like delayed gratification, with the cast and creative team reuniting to celebrate the release. Composer/lyricist/star Lin-Manuel Miranda kicked off the event with an on-stage introduction. Additional guests included Leslie Odom, Jr. (Aaron Burr), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Christopher Jackson (George Washington), Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Anthony Ramos (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Sydney James Harcourt (Philip Schuyler/James Reynolds/Doctor), Ephraim Sykes (George Eacker), plus ensemble members Carleigh Bettiol, Sasha Hutchings, and Austin Smith. The creative team was also present, including director Thomas Kail (and wife Michelle Williams), music director/orchestrator/conductor Alex Lacamoire, and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. Disney executives also turned out for the premiere, including CEO Bob Iger, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment Alan Bergman, and Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz.

Hamilton fans who make the trip to the theater aren’t just treated to seeing the film on the big screen, but there’s a bonus retrospective feature that plays before the show. New interview clips are paired with archival footage to tell the behind-the-scenes story of Hamilton, from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original mixtape concept to this tenth anniversary celebration. The screening also includes a ten-minute intermission, helping to replicate the live theater experience.

Speaking of the live theater experience, the crowd at the Delacorte premiere cheered and applauded each performance, sometimes even with standing ovations. The cast occasionally burst out with inside jokes or quote-along moments, allowing attendees to share in the joy of their familial bond. In particular, they seemed to delight in teasing Anthony Ramos’ performance as young Philip at the start of the second act.

Having seen Hamilton live on stage and on Disney+, this big-screen release brings out a special quality that can’t be replicated elsewhere. Not only will fans see details in the performance they likely didn’t notice on the small screen (including Ariana DeBose’s pre-stardom role as a member of the ensemble), it’s also a better approximation of the live theater experience, giving your eyes a broader canvas to scan. Short of a time machine and the 2016 ticket price to see the original cast perform Hamilton, this is the best way to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary.

