TV Review: Nat Geo’s “Dolphins Up Close with Bertie Gregory” Showcases a Rare Natural Spectacle

The rare natural spectacle – a bait ball – is a sight you need to see to believe!

After tackling the depths of the ocean to search for sharks during Sharkfest, award-winning wildlife filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory is back at it, this time taking a look at Dolphins Up Close. Typically, dolphins are much more docile of a creature than sharks can be, but that doesn’t mean there’s no danger.

In this new Nat Geo special, Bertie sets a course for the Azores, a remote island chain in the Atlantic Ocean. He’s looking to witness a rare natural spectacle – bait balls – where elusive predators unite to hunt dense shoals of fish. This includes many different species of dolphins, jack tuna and even shearwater birds. But as with any rare spectacle of nature, witnessing something so incredible takes time and plenty of patience, especially when there’s some very unpredictable storms in the area.

The special also sees Bertie talk with an ex-whaler from the area, which only 40 years ago was a huge area for whale hunting until it was made illegal in 1987. Since then, the area has become Europe’s largest marine protected area, making it a vital stop for migrating predators, drawn here by rich feeding grounds. It was interesting to hear the perspective of someone who went from hunting whales to becoming a whale watcher, something which – aside from being instantly more environmentally friendly – is also more profitable.

The special culminates with some fantastic shots of a successful bait ball. While the dolphins are the focus, I was more intrigued seeing the shearwater birds diving into the ocean to get their dinner. A few, much larger creatures also make some unexpected cameo appearances. Bertie’s endearing personality is once again in full display here, with his enthusiasm and knowledge for ocean life serving as a perfect companion to the incredible footage showcased.

airs Thursday, September 18th at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams the next day onand