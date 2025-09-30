Capturing Conflict: Nat Geo’s “Love+War” Chronicles Lynsey Addario's Powerful Journey

"Love+War" will make its debut November 6th on Nat Geo, and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Pulitzer Prize-winning conflict photographer Lynsey Addario is stepping in front of the camera for the first time ever in a new National Geographic documentary, Love+War.

What’s Happening:

Over the course of her career, Lynsey Addario has risked her life to capture the stark realities of war — from the Middle East and Afghanistan to Ukraine.

Her story will be the focus of an all-new documentary from National Geographic Documentary Films and Academy Award-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Love+War .

. The documentary chronicles Addario’s ascent in the male-dominated and dangerous world of conflict photography. She’s been kidnapped twice while on assignment in war zones — a cost she must wrestle with each time she leaves her husband and two sons to go on assignment.

Behind the camera, Addario is torn between her unwavering commitment to the essential work of journalism and the powerful, competing demands of motherhood, grappling with what it truly means to follow your calling when it threatens everything you love.

The film had its premiere last month at the Toronto International Film Festival and will see a limited theatrical release on October 29th.

Love+War will then air on National Geographic on November 6th, and will stream on Disney+ Hulu

