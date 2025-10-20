Disney Unveils Massive TV Lineup for America's 250th Anniversary
ABC, ESPN, National Geographic, and more will premiere new specials and series to celebrate the nation's semiquincentennial.
As part of its expansive Disney Celebrating America initiative for the nation's 250th anniversary, The Walt Disney Company has announced an impressive slate of new and continuing television productions set to air across its broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.
- The Walt Disney Company has announced a sweeping, cross-company initiative called “Disney Celebrating America" to honor the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary, also known as the semiquincentennial.
- The celebration will be capped off by Disney Celebrates America, an unprecedented 24-hour, multi-platform broadcast over the July 4, 2026, weekend. Airing across Disney+, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic, the event will be anchored by David Muir of World News Tonight and will feature live coverage from anniversary events nationwide, culminating in a special fireworks broadcast from Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- ABC’s Good Morning America will continue its popular 50 States in 50 Weeks series, taking viewers on a journey to discover unforgettable places and people across the country.
- National Geographic will launch America in Superlatives, a new series across its platforms where Nat Geo storytellers and photographers will highlight the unique events, places, and stories that make the nation special.
- ESPN will debut a new SportsCenter segment for America’s Team to find out which team truly embodies the spirit of the nation.
- The network will also feature special patriotic programming, including exclusive live coverage of the 2026 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.
- In June 2026, ABC News Studios will premiere a two-hour primetime special that draws a direct line from the real-life history and culture of places like New Orleans and the American frontier to their beloved counterparts in the Disney Parks.
A Tradition of Televised Tributes
- Disney's plan to blanket the airwaves for America's 250th follows a long tradition of landmark television specials celebrating the nation.
- The Liberty Story aired in 1957 and featured clips from Johnny Tremain and Ben and Me.
- Disney broadcasted America on Parade from the Magic Kingdom in 1976 to commemorate the bicentennial.
- During the late 1980s and 1990s, Disney's annual 4th of July Spectacular television specials were a holiday tradition, typically featuring popular celebrity hosts, performances by top musical artists of the era, segments showcasing new park attractions, and a grand finale with a live broadcast of the Independence Day fireworks.
Disney"Celebrating America" for Nation's 250th Anniversary
- A massive, company-wide celebration will run from Veterans Day 2025 through July 4, 2026, at parks, on-screen, and beyond.
- The beloved Fourth of July fireworks show, “Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky," will be presented for an extended run on July 3, 4, and 5, 2026, at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.
- Disney is deepening its support for military families with a $2.5 million donation to Blue Star Families, special movie screenings, new vacation offers for service members, and expanded veteran hiring programs.
- The centerpiece park attraction will be the Summer 2026 debut of Soarin’ Across America, a brand-new immersive flight experience coming to both EPCOT at Walt Disney World and Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort.
