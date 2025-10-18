52nd Daytime Emmys – Winners From The Walt Disney Company
The ceremony was hosted by Mario Lopez at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
The winners of the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys have been revealed and Disney has received a total of 11 wins, mainly thanks to General Hospital.
What’s Happening:
- The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmys have come and gone, bringing with them numerous awards for projects associated with The Walt Disney Company.
- ABC’s long-running soap opera, General Hospital, came out on top, winning seven trophies tonight, including Best Drama Series.
- The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs.
- Outgoing Inside Edition host Deborah Norville was presented with this year’s Daytime Emmys’ Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here’s a look at all of the awards taken home by Disney-related programing, as originally shared by Deadline:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Lead Actress In A Daytime Drama Series
- Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis – General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
- Live with Kelly and Mark – Disney Entertainment Distribution
- Outstanding Directing Team For A Daytime Drama Series
- General Hospital – ABC
- Outstanding Daytime Special
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC [Film 45 | EverWonder Studio | Yellow Shoes Studio]
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
- Outstanding Cinematography
- National Parks: USA – National Geographic [Stronghold Studios, LLC]
- Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
- General Hospital – ABC
- Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Daytime Drama Series
- Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer – General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC [Film 45 | EverWonder Studio | Yellow Shoes Studio]
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
- Outstanding Writing Team For A Daytime Drama Series
- General Hospital – ABC
- Outstanding Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series
- Alley Mills as Heather Webber – General Hospital (ABC)
More Disney TV News:
- Formula 1 is racing towards its final season at ESPN, as the sport has announced they have partnered with Apple as their new broadcasting partner.
- Hulu’s upcoming Emmy Rossum-headlining drama series Furious has cast Emmy nominee Jake Lacy in a recurring role.
- The ballroom is going green this week as Dancing with the Stars heads to Oz for a night of performances inspired by Wicked.
- National Geographic has released a trailer for a deeply personal and moving new documentary, Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now