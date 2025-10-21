"Vampirina" Star Has a Monstrous Day Out Surprising Walt Disney Elementary Students
Faith Hedley, who plays Britney in "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire," helped some students learn the “Fangfoot Stomp.”
One of the young stars of Disney Channel’s newest series Vampirina: Teenage Vampire recently surprised students at Walt Disney Elementary.
What’s Happening:
- In support of Saving Our Daughters, Faith Hedley, who plays Britney in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, made a fun appearance at Walt Disney Elementary.
- Sporting a Saving Our Daughters shirt alongside the students, the young actress had a fang-tastic time teaching the class the “Fangfoot Stomp."
- Initially shared by On the Red Carpet, they did not state which Walt Disney Elementary Hedley appeared at, but we’d assume it’s likely the one located in Burbank, California.
- Hedley was born in Australia, having recently relocated to Los Angeles for her role in Vampirina. She’s no stranger to the world of Disney, having previously portrayed Young Anna in the Sydney production of Frozen: The Musical and Young Nala in the international tour of The Lion King.
- All episodes of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire are now streaming on Disney+. We have recaps of every episode of the season that you can read before or after watching!
