TV Recap: Danger Comes Through the Mirror in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire “First Villain”

After finally admitting she’ll have to return to Transylvania, Vee begins to lose control of her powers — and her heart. In Vampirina: Teenage Vampire’s penultimate episode, “First Villain," her worsening fritzing leads to the arrival of Lucien Constantine, a charming vampire trapped inside the academy’s mirror. What begins as a possible cure for Vee’s condition soon turns into her darkest test yet, as friendship, love, and supernatural danger collide at Wilson Hall.

Episode 15: “First Villain" - Written by Cat Davis and Zachary Gonzalez-Landis

When Vee (Kenzi Richardson) heads to the attic for another attempt to stabilize her fritzing, she reveals to Demi (Milo Maharlika) a new symptom — massive, unmanageable wings. The fritzing is getting worse, and she worries she won’t even make it to her Millie Eyelash opening slot. Then, in the cracked mirror, a boy appears. Introducing himself as Lucien Constantine (Jon Martens) from Western Moldavia, he explains that a Van Helsing trapped him inside for daring to leave Transylvania. Vee remembers the “We-Mo Scare Fair" where his family ran her favorite event, the Zombie Dog Show. Lucien thanks her wizard friend (Billie from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place) for weakening the barrier so they could speak, claiming separation from vampires has drained his strength — the same reason that Vee’s powers are short-circuiting. When their hands meet through the glass, her wings vanish. The bell rings; she promises to find a way to free him. They part with the Transylvanian salute: “Until our shadows meet again."

Down in class, Sophie (Jiwon Lee) notices Vee’s wings are gone. Vee lies that they went away on their own. Elijah (Shaun Dixon) announces that their final project is a performance from Galactic Journeys: The Musical, with Sophie directing and Vee and Elijah cast as doomed lovers from rival planets. Their shy chemistry leads to awkward laughter and nervous glances. Elijah suggests they run lines later over ice cream — “because you’re so hot" — then quickly backpedals. Vee smiles but declines, citing “a friend" she needs to help.

Meanwhile, Dean Merriweather (Kim Coles) catches Britney (Faith Hedley) skipping her dining-hall shifts and assigns both her and Demi to kitchen duty. As they gripe their way upstairs, Demi worries that freeing Lucien could expose Elijah’s Van Helsing secret. Vee insists Lucien isn’t a threat. In the attic, they find him asleep in the mirror. When Demi wakes him, Vee begins involuntarily fanging out — a surge Lucien claims he can fix if released. Vee retrieves the red bloodstone from Stoney’s old crate and slots it into the mirror’s frame. The glass liquefies, and Lucien steps into the room for the first time in decades. Linking hands, their eyes glow — his green, hers purple — as they transform into bats and back. He promises to help her control her powers. When she asks if he’ll return home, he says that would mean “giving up on a dream."

After Vee leaves for lunch, Lucien pockets the bloodstone, muttering that being freed among “so many weak-minded humans" will make the upcoming concert very entertaining.

At the cafeteria, Demi’s now working kitchen duty as Lucien saunters in. Britney spots him and instantly swoons, pretending to be her “twin sister Sue" before sprinting off to change. Dean Merriweather greets the “new exchange student from Mirroria," while Vee beams that he’ll be sticking around — at least until the Millie Eyelash concert. Elijah looks less thrilled.

Later, Sophie’s rehearsal with Vee and Elijah turns awkward fast. Lucien watches from the doorway and steps in to read Elijah’s part when his feelings for Vee make him nervous. Lucien effortlessly recites the lines and steals the scene with magnetic charm. Elijah ends rehearsal early, and Sophie calls for a break. As the two argue offstage, green energy seeps from their tension toward Lucien, who drinks it in like fuel.

That night, Vee confides in Demi that she likes Elijah but that being around Lucien stabilizes her powers — and maybe means she can stay at Wilson Hall. Demi suggests she figure out what she really wants.

At dinner, Sophie and Elijah tell Vee they wish they could spend more time with her without Lucien around. Lucien enters, wedging himself between Vee and Elijah again, oozing politeness while enjoying the friction. Demi spots the tension and “accidentally" spills chili in Lucien’s lap. Vee follows him back to the attic to talk, asking him to give her some time with her friends. He warns her that “humans never like us." She insists he’s wrong. Hurt, Lucien morphs into a bat and flies off.

When final-performance day arrives, Vee’s fritzing returns — she can only squeak in bat-speak. Lucien appears to see the show, offering to help one more time. Their joined hands calm the fritz. “You’re welcome," he says darkly. Sophie calls her to the stage, and Vee, restored, performs “Maybe I’m Falling" with Elijah. The romantic duet wins thunderous applause. From the back of the auditorium, Lucien’s eyes glint green. “I may need to do something about this Prince of Vexor…"

In the attic later, Elijah tells Sophie he was about to confess his feelings to Vee and decides to text her. After Sophie leaves, he checks his reflection in the mirror — and Lucien steps out from behind it. Using hypnosis, Lucien commands Elijah to stay away from Vee. As a Van Helsing, Elijah is immune. “You’re a vampire!" Lucien grins. “And you’re a Van Helsing. I’m not just bad — I’m the evil your mother warned you about." Green energy swirls in Lucien’s hand.

Back in her dorm, Vee breaks another pencil while studying and glimpses the glowing Vanquinium from her drawer. A knock — Lucien. He asks to stay at Wilson Hall permanently, assuring her he and Elijah “came to an understanding."

The mirror has been moved to the clocktower… and inside it, Elijah is trapped, pounding for help as a monstrous growl emerges on the other side.

To be continued in the season finale, “First Full Vampire"…

This episode of Vampirina: Teenage Vampire is now streaming on Disney+, but will make its Disney Channel debut on Friday, November 7th, at 8/7c.